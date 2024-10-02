Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday scored a century for Mumbai against Rest of India on the second day of the Irani Cup 2024-25 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Mumbai batter hit 14 boundaries and crossed the mark in 149 balls, bringing up his 15th century in First-Class cricket.

This was Sarfaraz’s second hundred in the Irani Cup. His maiden ton in the competition came in the 2022 edition when he scored 138 runs against Saurashtra.

Sarfaraz walked in at the crease with Mumbai at 139 for four and stitched a 131-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ajinkya Rahane.

The 26-year-old had joined the Mumbai squad just a day before the game after he was released from the Indian team for the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur.