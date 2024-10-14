Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad coach Vineet rues missed opportunities after defeat to Gujarat

Hyderabad’s new coach for the season Vineet Saxena said that his side was punished for giving away opportunities to the opponent, following its 126-run defeat to Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite group match, at the Gymkhana Ground here on Monday.

“I think we played good cricket in patches and we had a very good start to the game. They were some 30-odd for three and then 90 for five in the first innings. We were in a commanding position but we let them off the hook,” he remarked.

“So we had our chances, we had our upper hand in the game. But if you allow a good team just to let off the hook. So 350 was a good score on this track and the way they bowled was commendable.”

RELATED: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Abhirath’s fifty in vain as Gujarat beats Hyderabad by 126 runs

Vineet praised Gujarat’s line and length, also adding, “In terms of batting, there are certain basics. If somebody has got set, I think he has to make it big. So the responsibility lies on that batter, I would feel. So, if you get set and you are just getting 30, 40s and 50s that won’t help the team.”

“You can say shot selection or temperament. The moral of the story is, you are set and it is your responsibility, as simple as that. Gujarat also had two or three batting starts. But one (Manan Hingrajia) who got a start made 181. That was the difference.”

The Hyderabad coach praised fast bowler Saranu Nishant, who was making his Ranji debut. “He bowled very well in his first spell in his first outing. Yes, there are a few things he needs to work on. He needs to become more consistent. It’s just the first game. So it’s a learning experience for him. What I see is the promise that he showed. So I’m pretty happy with that,” Vineet explained.

About chasing a target of 297 on the final day, Vineet said the boys were told not to look at the target. “Talk about batting sessions like staying put from start to drinks, drinks to lunch like that. And then we evaluate where we stand and how we need to go further,” he said.

“Let’s be honest, batting here on the fourth day is not easy. We made a recovery (from early blows) again with a couple of bad shots by the batters who really worked hard and brought us back and then let it go.”

On left-arm pacer Chama Milind’s comeback after a serious injury, Vineet said that as a fast bowler, he delivered both in the first innings and the second innings.

AS IT HAPPENED: Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Highlights: Gujarat beats Hyderabad on final day

“Especially in the second innings, the start that he gave, the way he bowled, was commendable,” he said. Reflecting on the last ball dismissal on the second day of Milind, Vineet said he won’t say it was a turning point but the shot wasn’t for a big occasion in the context of the game.

“It was more of a brain fade,” he added.

For the next match, in Dehradun against Uttaranchal from October 18, Vineet said they would re-assess and evaluate the first game performance, look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, the venue and prepare accordingly.