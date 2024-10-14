Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Abhirath’s fifty in vain as Gujarat beats Hyderabad by 126 runs

Gujarat began its Ranji Trophy campaign in style with a commanding 126-run win over two-time champion Hyderabad in their Elite Group B match at the Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

Chasing 297 on the final day, on a sporting pitch prepared by curator Mukesh Kumar and his team, Hyderabad rarely looked in contention, losing wickets at regular intervals.

A combination of poor shot selection and an excellent bowling performance by Gujarat saw the home team fail to regroup when it mattered most.

Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla delivered a double blow in the fourth over, dismissing experienced opener Tanmay Agarwal (1) and trapping Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh (0) lbw with the next ball, putting early brakes on the chase.

Opener Abhirath Reddy (51, 59b, 7x4, 1x6) and seasoned southpaw Rohit Rayudu (26, 93b, 3x4) then put on a 64-run stand for the third wicket, raising hopes of a dramatic win for Hyderabad.

They batted sensibly, taking minimal risks and treating the bowling on merit. Abhirath, fortunate to survive a stumping chance on 19 when wicketkeeper Urvil Patel failed to capitalise on off-spinner Rinkesh Vaghela’s delivery, soon began playing some handsome strokes on both sides of the wicket against pace and spin.

Abhirath, who had reached his maiden Ranji half-century with a well-timed sweep off Vaghela, attempted another sweep but hit it straight to the deep square-leg fielder, much to the delight of the Gujarat camp. | Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM/The Hindu

However, just when it appeared that the pair would carry Hyderabad through to the lunch break, Rayudu, unable to resist the temptation, played a sweep shot and was bowled around his legs by Vaghela.

Failing to learn from his senior partner’s error, Abhirath, who had reached his maiden Ranji half-century with a well-timed sweep off Vaghela, attempted another sweep in the same over but hit it straight to the deep square-leg fielder, much to the delight of the Gujarat camp. Hyderabad went into the lunch break at 89 for four in 32 overs.

In the post-lunch session, pacer Priyajitsingh Jadeja (5-0-10-3) delivered an impressive spell, including the key wicket of the well-set K. Himateja (29), who edged an outswinger to the slip fielder. Tanay Thyagarajan also nicked one to the wicketkeeper, ensuring the game swung decisively in Gujarat’s favour.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai contributed with the wickets of Aniketh Reddy and Chama Milind, ensuring there were no further twists as Gujarat secured a comfortable victory just minutes into the extended tea break.