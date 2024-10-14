Bhargav Bhatt spun a web around the Mumbai batters in style as the left-arm spinner’s 18th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket set up Baroda’s rare Ranji Trophy victory against defending champion Mumbai.

Baroda had only beaten Mumbai four times in the 66 encounters between these familiar West Zone rivals, with the last win coming in 1998-99. History was repeated at the Vadodara International Cricket Academy, where Bhatt’s remarkable 6/55 secured an 84-run win, ensuring Baroda began the new season on a high note.

At the start of the final day’s play, Mumbai required 220 runs with eight wickets in hand, chasing a target of 262. Given the deteriorating nature of the pitch, it was always going to be an uphill task. For Mumbai to put Baroda under pressure, captain Ajinkya Rahane needed to dig deep.

However, in just the fourth over of the day, Bhatt — who bowled unchanged from the south end throughout the extended session — trapped Rahane lbw with an arm ball. Four overs later, rookie opener Ayush Mhatre was bowled by a slider that crashed into his leg stump.

At 62 for four, Shreyas Iyer had to adopt an aggressive approach to keep Mumbai’s hopes alive. While he took calculated risks, including using the reverse sweep effectively, Bhatt eventually got the better of him. A delivery that rose sharply took the glove and was caught at gully.

With Iyer’s dismissal, the game was all but over. Mumbai’s famed all-rounder trio of Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian offered little resistance. Only Siddhesh Lad, marking his return to the Mumbai team after four and a half years, showed some fight with a solid half-century.

Fittingly, Bhatt ended the game by taking a return catch off Lad’s bat in what was set to be the final over of the 30-minute extension before lunch. This win not only celebrated Baroda’s team victory but also marked Bhatt’s second consecutive 10-wicket match haul against the domestic powerhouse, Mumbai.