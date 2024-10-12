Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Akash Singh, the young wanderer finally finds a home in Baroda

He hails from Bikaner, trains mostly in Jaipur, is associated with Chennai Super Kings despite having been a part of two other IPL franchises so far and is now representing Baroda – his third team in domestic cricket – since the last season. And he is just 22 years old. Welcome to the world of Akash Singh.

If living a life of a sort of a vagabond and having turned professional very early on in his career, first representing Nagaland before following Kiran More’s advice and signing with Baroda as a guest player since the last season, isn’t unusual for a young domestic cricketer, there is more. At such a young age, Akash has been in danger of being stamped as a white-ball specialist.

But as much as a few IPL talent scouts present at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium would have been impressed with his Saturday’s outing, Akash made everyone in Indian cricket take notice with his red-ball skills. Bowling with the old ball, on a turning track, Akash’s three for 19 ensured Baroda took a firm grip on the Ranji Trophy tie.

“It’s important for a player at my stage of career to not be billed as a white-ball specialist, so I am happy with my performance in that regard,” a soft-spoken Akash told Sportstar after the second day’s play.

“More importantly, I am elated with the fact that I could justify the faith that the team has shown in me. When you play as a professional, you are expected to deliver every time the team asks something of you. And to be able to bowl with the old ball on a pitch that was turning, and to execute my plans against a big team and pick those wickets is pleasing.”

If Baroda converts the first innings lead into an outright win, Akash will indeed feel like having found a home away from home for himself!