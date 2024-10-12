Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Day 2: Baroda bowlers shine as Mumbai falters for 214 after Mhatre’s maiden fifty

The festive vibe that has surrounded the cultural capital of Gujarat extended to the city outskirts as Baroda dominated the second day’s play of its season-opening Ranji Trophy tie against the defending champion Mumbai.

The lower order added vital 49 runs in the morning to help Baroda put on 290 runs on a turning track at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. The bowling unit – led by veteran left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt – then wound up Mumbai for 214 to take a handy 76-run lead. Should Baroda’s top-order rectify its mistakes from the first innings, Baroda could have a chance of registering a rare outright win against the domestic powerhouse.

The day, however, belonged to the home team that celebrated the last day of the Navaratri festival. Captain Krunal Pandya’s tactics and the coaching team worked to perfection when he and Bhargav – the left-arm spin duo – shared the new ball. Krunal sneaked through a cautious Prithvi Shaw’s gate before Ranji debutant Ayush Mhatre and Hardik Tamore saw off the morning session.

Mhatre appeared effortless for most parts, with his inside-out lofted drive off left-arm spin and the ability to rotate strike being a standout feature. Just after pumping his fist after raising his maiden fifty, the 17-year-old miscued a pull shot off a long-up to end a promising innings.

Then, Tamore and captain Ajinkya Rahane continued the march effortlessly until Mumbai lost three wickets for one run in 18 balls.

Tamore (inside-edge onto the pad), Rahane (Jyotsnil Singh pulling off a stunner at silly point, pouching a well-timed cut) and Shreyas Iyer (caught behind off a beauty by Bhatt that turned and rose sharply) departed to leave Mumbai reeling at 141 for five.

Left-arm pacer Akash Singh then ensured the famous Mumbai lower order was restricted. Introduced into the attack in the 44th over, Akash first bowled a yorker that Siddhesh Lad played onto his stumps before an inswinger rattled Tanush Kotian’s woodwork. Akash fittingly ended the innings by forcing Shardul Thakur to whip one to deep midwicket.