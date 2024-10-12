MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka-Madhya Pradesh match abandoned on day two

On Saturday at the Holkar Stadium, day two of the Karnataka - Madhya Pradesh Elite Group-C match was abandoned without a ball being bowled after overnight rain.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 21:37 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
The bowlers’ run-up area at both ends were particularly in bad shape, and despite moderately clear skies and good sunshine through the day, they remained soggy and slippery. | Photo Credit: N. SUDARSHAN
infoIcon

The 2024-25 Ranji Trophy started early to escape the ruinous winter fog. Little did it expect late monsoon rain to wreck the best-laid plans.

On Saturday at the Holkar Stadium, day two of the Karnataka - Madhya Pradesh Elite Group-C match was abandoned without a ball being bowled after overnight rain — a paltry 4mm according to the Indian Meteorological Department but many times more in the eyes of the public — rendered the ground unplayable.

The bowlers’ run-up area at both ends were particularly in bad shape, and despite moderately clear skies and good sunshine through the day, they remained soggy and slippery.

The episode comes close on the heels of another important centre, Kanpur, being in the dock for its failure to restart play for two full days in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh.

While Indore has seen unseasonal rains over the past few days, a few locals and a couple of former office-bearers  Sportstar spoke to claimed that much of the infrastructure — like more sheets to cover the ground — was moved to Gwalior, about 500 km away, for last Sunday’s T20I versus Bangladesh and had only returned on Saturday.

Rohit Pandit, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, however, said that it was not the case. “We generally don’t cover the whole ground for domestic matches, but only internationals. Whatever was necessary, we had them ready. It rained until 4.30 a.m., but we are assessing why we couldn’t start the game.”

The ground staff tried every trick in the book. Super-soppers were used in the morning, and they even tied exhaust fans, which are generally used in bathrooms to suck out moisture, between the rungs of a ladder and mounted the whole set-up onto a push cart with two small wheels.

The staff scruffed up the damp areas, poured sand over them and used the heavy roller on top. But every effort proved inadequate, and eventually, the day’s play was called off at 3.55 p.m. There is a forecast for rain until October 15, and Pandit said that the choice to cover the whole ground with sheets will be at the discretion of the curator.

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Madhya Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy

  Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka-Madhya Pradesh match abandoned on day two
    N. Sudarshan
  Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka-Madhya Pradesh match abandoned on day two
    N. Sudarshan
  Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka-Madhya Pradesh match abandoned on day two
    N. Sudarshan
