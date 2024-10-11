Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Harpreet holds the fort for Madhya Pradesh against Karnataka on Day 1

It was even-stevens at stumps on day one of Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C opener against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

On a largely overcast but humid day, the hosts, after being asked to bat first, reached 232 for four from 83 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s unbeaten 75 (164b, 8x4) was the highlight, but the inability of the other batters, including Rajat Patidar (31, 61b, 3x4), to build on starts ensured that Karnataka — which handed batter R. Smaran a debut — was very much in the game.

Captain Shubham Sharma (40, 88b, 2x4) was also stretchered off because of a muscle pull in his leg, but the middle-order bat is expected to take the field again.

Overnight rain meant there was some help on offer for the bowlers, and speedster Prasidh Krishna, in his first Ranji game since January, struck immediately, trapping Himanshu Mantri (0) in front in the second over of the day.

But the downpour also rendered the outfield slightly soggy, which seemingly played on the Karnataka fielders’ minds, for they were hesitant in going for many a ball.

Even Manish Pandey, a fine fielder with an economy of movement, clutched his knee, went down and hobbled off in one instance when the ball was nowhere close to him.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal, however, impressed with a couple of diving saves and his energy was only matched by an intruder who ran in to click a selfie with Patidar but had to be content with a handshake after the on-field umpire’s intervention.

The MP batters were patient for most part, but a rush of blood cost Subhransu Senapati (28, 61b, 4x4), as he miscued a pull off Vyshak to be the second batter out, caught by wicketkeeper Sujay Sateri. This was Senapati’s maiden First Class game for MP after moving from Odisha.

Yash Dubey (20, 76b, 2x4) was adjudged caught behind, down the leg-side, off left-arm spinner Hardik Raj, a decision the batter wasn’t too happy with.

The consecutive half-century partnerships Harpreet combined for with Shubham and Patidar propped up the innings. Harpreet, a veteran of 75 First Class matches and someone, like Senapati, who had just moved to MP, showcased his pressure-handling skills when faced with some tight bowling.

The association with Shubham fetched 66 runs and the one with Patidar 53. If Patidar had not been seduced into driving straight to the hands of the point fielder by a wide loosener-like delivery from V. Koushik, things could have been different. Harpreet was reprieved once, on 42 by Devdutt Padikkal at gully, but it was a tough chance.

Post-tea, Venkatesh Iyer brought in some urgency (25, 46b, 2x6). As the sun broke through for the first time, Venkatesh bloomed, launching leggie Shreyas Gopal over mid-wicket for a maximum and then dancing down the track to hammer Koushik straight down the ground.

For the rest of the evening, when Venkatesh batted, there was long-on and long-off stationed, a clear sign as to who had won the mini contest. Saturday will decide who takes control of the larger battle.