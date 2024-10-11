MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mitesh, Atit rescue Baroda after initial hiccup against Mumbai on Day 1

Mitesh Patel and Atit Sheth were aided by the pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, which had eased out, and a three-pronged Mumbai spin attack that erred at times.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 19:22 IST , Vadodara - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
File photo: Baroda’s all-rounder Atit Sheth.
File photo: Baroda’s all-rounder Atit Sheth. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Baroda’s all-rounder Atit Sheth. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The weather held up for the entire day, with the covers coming on only briefly for 15 minutes post-tea. Baroda’s all-rounder duo of Mitesh Patel and Atit Sheth also held firm.

Their 130-run partnership for the sixth wicket prevented Mumbai from running away with the game on the first day of the Group A Ranji Trophy tie here on Friday. Mitesh, the wicketkeeper-batter, and Sheth, the pace-bowling allrounder, helped Baroda finish the first day’s play at 241 for six. While the match seems finely balanced, Baroda would have been the happier dressing room after the defending champion dominated the opening session.

When Sheth walked out to bat at the start of the second session, captain Krunal Pandya had just been dismissed by off-spinner Tanush Kotian on what proved to be the last ball of an overcast morning session. At 90 for five, Mumbai was hoping to make Baroda pay dearly for opting to bat first.

However, Sheth and Mitesh had other plans. They were aided by the pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, which had eased out, and a three-pronged Mumbai spin attack that erred at times. While Sheth patiently rotated strike, Mitesh impressed with his strokeplay in front of several IPL scouts observing the proceedings.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Sarwate scalpes three as Kerala dominates Punjab on rain-hit day 1

Mitesh drove the spinners with precision and consistently reverse-swept the off-spin duo of Kotian and debutant Himanshu Singh when Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane set an on-side field. The high-risk shot paid off handsomely, not only in terms of runs behind the wicketkeeper but also by unsettling the Mumbai spinners.

Just as Mitesh looked set for a well-deserved century, a thick edge off his bat was smartly caught by Rahane in the slips. Had Rahane held on to another sharp chance off Raj Limbani’s blade towards the end of the day, and had Siddhesh Lad not dropped a regulation catch on his comeback after 56 months in Mumbai colours, the visitor would have been in a more comfortable position.

While Baroda controlled the last two sessions, Mumbai had dominated the morning. Shardul Thakur needed just five balls to bowl Shivalik Sharma through the gate. Mohit Avasthi then trapped Jyotsnil Singh, inducing a lobbed catch to Shams Mulani at short midwicket.

Mumbai’s spin trio – Himanshu, alongside regulars Mulani and Kotian – then took over. On a moist surface, Mulani and Kotian found grip and turn, breaking the back of Baroda’s middle order.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Atit Sheth /

Baroda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mitesh, Atit rescue Baroda after initial hiccup against Mumbai on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Sarwate scalpes three as Kerala dominates Punjab on rain-hit day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mitesh, Atit rescue Baroda after initial hiccup against Mumbai on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 1: Full list of matches, timings, venues; live streaming info, telecast details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squads: Full list of teams and players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi hopes to put inconsistency behind as it begins new campaign against Chhattisgarh
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mitesh, Atit rescue Baroda after initial hiccup against Mumbai on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Sarwate scalpes three as Kerala dominates Punjab on rain-hit day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins the toss, elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment