Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 1: Full list of matches, timings, venues; live streaming info, telecast details

The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-class cricket competition - will begin from Friday, October 11.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the first round.

While defending champion Mumbai will open its season against Baroda, heavyweight Karnataka will face 2021-22 champion Madhya Pradesh, and last season’s semifinalist Tamil Nadu will take on two-time winner Saurashtra in some of the key clashes.

Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 matches:

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 1 (ELITE) GROUP A Tripura vs Odisha - 8:45 AM IST - (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala) Baroda vs Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST - (Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara) Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra - 9:30 AM IST - (Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar) Services vs Meghalaya - 9:30 AM IST - (Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi) GROUP B Hyderabad vs Gujarat - 9:30 AM IST - (Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad) Himachal vs Uttarakhand - 9:30 AM IST - (HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala) Rajasthan vs Puducherry - 9:30 AM IST - (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur) Vidarbha vs Andhra - 9:30 AM IST - (Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur) GROUP C Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka - 9:30 AM IST - (Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore) Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal - 9:30 AM IST - (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow) Haryana vs Bihar - 9:30 AM IST - (CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak) Kerala vs Punjab - 9:30 AM IST - (St. Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba) GROUP D Assam vs Jharkhand - 9:00 AM IST - (Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati) Chhattisgarh vs Delhi - 9:15 AM IST - (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur) Chandigarh vs Railways - 9:30 AM IST - (Government Model Senior Second School, Chandigarh) Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - 9:30 AM IST - (SRF College Ground, Coimbatore)

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 1 (PLATE) Sikkim vs Mizoram - 8:15 AM IST - (SICA Ground, Rangpo) Nagaland vs Arunachal - 8:30 AM IST - (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima) Goa vs Manipur - 9:30 AM IST - (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)