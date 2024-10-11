Nations League: Italy squanders two-goal lead in Belgium draw after being reduced to ten men

Italy was held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium on Thursday after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off as it squandered a 2-0 lead in Nations League A Group 2.

Italy scored in the first minute when winger Federico Di Marco fired a low cross into the box and Belgium keeper Koen Casteels saved the first shot from Andrea Cambiaso who bundled in the rebound.

Italy doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Di Marco volleyed the ball across the field to Cambiaso who was denied a second by Casteels but striker Mateo Retegui knocked in the loose ball.

Italy midfielder Pellegrini was sent off for hitting Belgium’s Theate following a VAR review and Belgium immediately hit back.

Maxim De Cuyper halved the deficit, curling in a shot from the edge of the box after a free kick routine. Belgium equalised in the 61th minute when Leandro Trossard poked home from close range.