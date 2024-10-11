MagazineBuy Print

Nations League: Italy squanders two-goal lead in Belgium draw after being reduced to ten men

Italy scored in the first minute when winger Federico Di Marco fired a low cross into the box and Belgium keeper Koen Casteels saved the first shot from Andrea Cambiaso who bundled in the rebound.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 02:27 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Belgium’s Leandro Trossard scored against Italy.
Belgium's Leandro Trossard scored against Italy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard scored against Italy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy was held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium on Thursday after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off as it squandered a 2-0 lead in Nations League A Group 2.

Italy scored in the first minute when winger Federico Di Marco fired a low cross into the box and Belgium keeper Koen Casteels saved the first shot from Andrea Cambiaso who bundled in the rebound.

Italy doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Di Marco volleyed the ball across the field to Cambiaso who was denied a second by Casteels but striker Mateo Retegui knocked in the loose ball.

ALSO READ | EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body

Italy midfielder Pellegrini was sent off for hitting Belgium’s Theate following a VAR review and Belgium immediately hit back.

Maxim De Cuyper halved the deficit, curling in a shot from the edge of the box after a free kick routine. Belgium equalised in the 61th minute when Leandro Trossard poked home from close range. 

Related Topics

Italy /

Belgium /

UEFA Nations League

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
  1. Nations League: Pavlidis double seals famous win for Greece over England
    Reuters
  2. Nations League: Italy squanders two-goal lead in Belgium draw after being reduced to ten men
    Reuters
  3. Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Kick-off delayed due to bad weather; Lionel Messi leads La Albiceleste in VEN v ARG
    Team Sportstar
  4. More matches will require longer breaks between competitions - Germany coach Nagelsmann
    Reuters
  5. Italy vs Belgium highlights, Nations League: ITA 2-2 BEL; Trossard scores equaliser agianst 10-man Italy
    Team Sportstar
