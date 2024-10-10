MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body

In 2014, Diarra left Lokomotiv Moscow one year into a four-year deal and the club took the matter to FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber, arguing he had breached the rules after the player terminated his contract without just cause.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 17:45 IST , ATHENS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The CJEU ruled on a high-profile case linked to former France player Lassana Diarra.
The CJEU ruled on a high-profile case linked to former France player Lassana Diarra. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The CJEU ruled on a high-profile case linked to former France player Lassana Diarra. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A European court ruling last week that went against existing transfer rules of world football’s governing body FIFA should not be cause for concern, the European Club Association (ECA) said on Thursday.

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said last week the rules impeded the free movement of professional footballers wanting “to develop their activity by going to work for a new club”.

FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players say a player who terminates a contract before its term “without just cause” is liable to pay compensation to the club, and where the player joins a new club they will be jointly liable for payment of compensation.

The CJEU ruling on a high-profile case linked to former France player Lassana Diarra stated these dispositions were unlawful, and the judgment is expected to prompt FIFA to revamp some of its transfer regulations.

“It (the ruling) is mostly to the benefit of top players. It is early and we need to assess it. We don’t think this case is fundamentally changing the system,” said ECA Vice Chair Dariusz Mioduski, owner of Polish team Legia Warsaw.

“It is simply about introducing some elements of proportionality in certain situations. We don’t see anything in this case that undermines our system. We don’t see this as something to panic about as some people might suggest,” he told a press conference.

In 2014, Diarra left Lokomotiv Moscow one year into a four-year deal and the club took the matter to FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber, arguing he had breached the rules when his contract was terminated after the player decided to leave without just cause following a pay cut.

Diarra received an offer to join Belgian club Charleroi but the club backed out after FIFA refused to sign the International Transfer Certificate, preventing the player being registered with the Belgian federation.

According to the EU court ruling, it is also unlawful to refuse to sign the transfer certificate.

“The (CJEU) judgement does not allow that players can terminate contracts without any consequences,” said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, who is also an ECA vice chair.

“We will see what the impacts are,” Dreesen said.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

Lassana Diarra /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Igor Jesus, the 23-year-old Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  2. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
  3. Who is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series
    PTI
  5. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Who is Igor Jesus, the 23-year-old Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  2. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
  3. Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team
    Reuters
  4. SoFi Stadium to host CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027
    AP
  5. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Igor Jesus, the 23-year-old Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  2. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
  3. Who is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral 2024: Major Dhyan Chand Stadium gets facelift ahead of India-Germany hockey series
    PTI
  5. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment