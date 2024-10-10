Who is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history?

The new season of India’s most prestigious First-Class tournament, Ranji Trophy, is set to begin from October 11.

With a history of nearly 90 years, Ranji Trophy has produced some of the finest cricketers ever to play in India.

Wasim Jaffer is the highest run-scorer in the tournament history with 12,038 runs in 238 innings followed by Amol Muzumdar, who amassed 9,202 runs in 200 innings.

Here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history: