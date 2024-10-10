MagazineBuy Print

Chile vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When, where to watch, LIVE streaming info

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Chile and Brazil in Santiago.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 21:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta, Rodrygo and Bruno Guimaraes during a training session on Wednesday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chile.
Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, Rodrygo and Bruno Guimaraes during a training session on Wednesday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta, Rodrygo and Bruno Guimaraes during a training session on Wednesday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Brazil will look to get its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign back on track when it takes on Chile in Santiago on Thursday.

Five-time world champion Brazil is placed fifth amongst 10 teams in the South American (CONMEBOL) Qualifiers with 10 points in eight games, having lost the last four of them. On the other hand, Chile is second-last with five points.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Bremer, Eder Militao and Guilherme Arana, and forward Vinicius Jr are unavailable for Brazil due to injuries. Manager Dorival Jr announced the starting lineup which features Botafogo forward Igor Jesus who has received first call-up for the national team.

Brazil’s Starting XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Abner; Andre, Lucas Paqueta; Savinho, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Igor Jesus.

Chile’s Starting XI: Yet to be announced

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match kick off?
The Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will kick off at 5:30 AM IST, on Friday, October 11 in Santiago.
Where to live stream the Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match?
The Chile vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be live streamed on Fancode.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Chile /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

CONMEBOL

