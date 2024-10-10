Chile vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When, where to watch, LIVE streaming info

PREVIEW

Brazil will look to get its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign back on track when it takes on Chile in Santiago on Thursday.

Five-time world champion Brazil is placed fifth amongst 10 teams in the South American (CONMEBOL) Qualifiers with 10 points in eight games, having lost the last four of them. On the other hand, Chile is second-last with five points.

Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Bremer, Eder Militao and Guilherme Arana, and forward Vinicius Jr are unavailable for Brazil due to injuries. Manager Dorival Jr announced the starting lineup which features Botafogo forward Igor Jesus who has received first call-up for the national team.

Brazil’s Starting XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Abner; Andre, Lucas Paqueta; Savinho, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Igor Jesus.

Chile’s Starting XI: Yet to be announced

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO