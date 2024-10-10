MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury

Netherlands midfielder Koopmeiners was substituted at half-time of Sunday’s 1-1 draw and Juve said that he underwent tests “following the persistence of the painful symptoms”.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 20:44 IST , Milan, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners in action.
File Photo: Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus’ injury problems continued on Thursday after Teun Koopmeiners was found to have suffered a fractured rib during last weekend’s Serie A draw with Cagliari.

Netherlands midfielder Koopmeiners was substituted at half-time of Sunday’s 1-1 draw and Juve said that he underwent tests “following the persistence of the painful symptoms”.

Those tests “showed the presence of a slightly dislocated fracture of the second right anterior rib”.

Juve did not say for how long Koopmeiners would be sidelined, adding that “his recovery will be evaluated according to his symptoms”.

The 26-year-old, who signed for Juventus from Atalanta in August in a deal worth up to 60.7 million euros ($66.4 million), could be out for as long as four weeks.

ALSO READ | EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body

That would rule him out of Juve’s trip to fierce rivals and reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan later this month.

Koopmeiners’ layoff is the latest to hit coach Thiago Motta, who last week lost key defender Gleison Bremer to an anterior cruciate ligament injury which could keep the Brazil defender out for the rest of the season.

Also on Juve’s treatment table are wingers Nicolas Gonzalez and Timothy Weah and striker Arkadiusz Milik, who has had persistent problems with his left knee.

Juventus is third in Serie A, three points behind league leader Napoli and level with its next opponents Lazio.

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Teun Koopmeiners /

Serie A /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury
    AFP
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 77/5 (15); Fletcher strikes twice in one over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 10: Ajith sets news marks at National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury
    AFP
  2. Juventus readmitted to ECA after failed Super League revolt
    AFP
  3. Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece
    Reuters
  4. Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  5. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury
    AFP
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 77/5 (15); Fletcher strikes twice in one over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 10: Ajith sets news marks at National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alireza Firouzja: Happy to participate in Global Chess League 2024, despite last-moment decision
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment