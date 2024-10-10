MagazineBuy Print

Minute’s silence to be observed in memory of Baldock ahead of Nations League match between England and Greece

The body of the 31-year-old British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender George Baldock was found on Wednesday in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 18:36 IST , Athens

Reuters
Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side was relegated from the top flight.
Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side was relegated from the top flight. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side was relegated from the top flight. | Photo Credit: AP

A minute’s silence will be observed at Thursday’s Nations League game between England and Greece in memory of George Baldock following the death of the Greek international, UEFA said.

“UEFA would like to send its condolences to the family of George Baldock, the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) and Panathinaikos FC following the Greek international’s sudden and untimely death,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

“Following a request by the HFF, a minute’s silence will be observed ahead of tonight’s UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium, with both teams wearing black armbands during the game.”

ALSO READ | Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench

The body of the 31-year-old British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender was found on Wednesday in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, police sources said.

The cause of death remained unknown.

Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side was relegated from the top flight.

He also played for lower league sides MK Dons and Oxford United

