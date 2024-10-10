Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?

Centre-forward Igor Jesus is set to make his international debut for Brazil in its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Chile on Friday.

The 23-year-old is set to start ahead of Real Madrid teenager Endrick in his first ever call up to the national team.

Since his professional debut in 2019, Igor has played 155 matches, scoring 55 goals and assisting 23.

He played four seasons for Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli (from 2020 to 2024), where he had a vital role in securing four trophies, including the UAE Pro League, UAE League Cup and two UAE Supercups. In 87 appearances for the club, he found the back of the net 43 times and assisted 20.

ALSO READ | Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team

In July 2024, he signed with Botafogo and has been a stand-out player for the side that is leading the Brazilian league and has reached the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. In 19 games at the club, he has seven goals and one assist to his name.

“What I see is that Igor’s moment is very interesting, Endrick is still getting to know his new club, he’s arriving at the biggest club in world football with a lot of competition,” Brazil coach Dorival Junior said.

“I think that Igor’s own experience and the moment he’s living is a little different. Maybe it’s important to have players with this profile for a game of this magnitude and at this time,” Dorival added.

After losing four of its last five qualifiers with a series of poor performances, the record five-time World Cup winner is fifth in the standings on 10 points, ahead of Venezuela on goal difference in sixth. Only the top six are guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals.

(With inputs from Reuters)