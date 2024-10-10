MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?

The 23-year-old is set to start ahead of Real Madrid teenager Endrick in his first ever call up to the national team.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 17:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
In July 2024, he signed with Botafogo and has been a stand-out player for the side that is leading the Brazilian league and has reached the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.
In July 2024, he signed with Botafogo and has been a stand-out player for the side that is leading the Brazilian league and has reached the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

In July 2024, he signed with Botafogo and has been a stand-out player for the side that is leading the Brazilian league and has reached the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Centre-forward Igor Jesus is set to make his international debut for Brazil in its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Chile on Friday.

The 23-year-old is set to start ahead of Real Madrid teenager Endrick in his first ever call up to the national team.

Since his professional debut in 2019, Igor has played 155 matches, scoring 55 goals and assisting 23.

He played four seasons for Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli (from 2020 to 2024), where he had a vital role in securing four trophies, including the UAE Pro League, UAE League Cup and two UAE Supercups. In 87 appearances for the club, he found the back of the net 43 times and assisted 20.

ALSO READ | Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team

In July 2024, he signed with Botafogo and has been a stand-out player for the side that is leading the Brazilian league and has reached the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. In 19 games at the club, he has seven goals and one assist to his name.

“What I see is that Igor’s moment is very interesting, Endrick is still getting to know his new club, he’s arriving at the biggest club in world football with a lot of competition,” Brazil coach Dorival Junior said.

“I think that Igor’s own experience and the moment he’s living is a little different. Maybe it’s important to have players with this profile for a game of this magnitude and at this time,” Dorival added.

After losing four of its last five qualifiers with a series of poor performances, the record five-time World Cup winner is fifth in the standings on 10 points, ahead of Venezuela on goal difference in sixth. Only the top six are guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Brazil /

Igor Jesus /

Endrick /

Dorival Junior

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who has taken the most wickets in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Pakistan 137/6; Aamer Jamal, Salman Agha stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  4. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
  5. Who is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  2. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
  3. Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team
    Reuters
  4. SoFi Stadium to host CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027
    AP
  5. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who has taken the most wickets in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Pakistan 137/6; Aamer Jamal, Salman Agha stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who is set to debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
  4. EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body
    Reuters
  5. Who is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment