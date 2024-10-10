MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan 152/6, trails by 115 runs; Aamer Jamal, Salman Agha stabilise innings

Follow Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Updated : Oct 10, 2024 18:22 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Gus Atkinson, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shan Masood
England’s Gus Atkinson, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shan Masood | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Gus Atkinson, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shan Masood | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI faces BAN in Group B clash; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who has taken the most wickets in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Tamil Nadu looks to start strong against Saurashtra
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Upbeat Hyderabad takes on Gujarat in season opener
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA president PT Usha accuses AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey of issuing ‘unauthorised agenda’ for Special General Meeting
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan 152/6, trails by 115 runs; Aamer Jamal, Salman Agha stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI faces BAN in Group B clash; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy’s former world champion gymnast Ferrari announces retirement
    AFP
  5. Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment