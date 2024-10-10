Bangladesh vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch BAN v WI

West Indies will look to strengthen its hopes for semifinals as it meets Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group B encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

While Bangladesh lost to England by 21 runs in its last match, West Indies defeated Scotland.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 10.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies?

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies?

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and West Indies on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.