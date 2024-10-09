MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Seven Indian bowlers take a wicket in a T20 innings for first time

Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Kumar and Washington Sundar combined to take nine wickets in the second innings to restrict Bangladesh in the chase.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 23:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Washington Sundar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second T20I
India’s Washington Sundar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second T20I | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Washington Sundar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second T20I | Photo Credit: AP

Seven Indian bowlers took at least a wicket each to register a new record for most bowlers taking a wicket in an innings in T20Is for India during the second match against Bangladesh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Kumar and Washington Sundar combined to take nine wickets in the second innings to restrict Bangladesh in the chase.

India became the 11th country to achieve this feat. Its previous record was six bowlers which it had managed to accomplish several times.

The latest instance was at the Asian Games 2023 against the same side, Bangladesh.

Other instances of seven bowlers taking a wicket in an innings
Zimbabwe - vs Bangladesh (2006)
West Indies - vs India (2010)
Sri Lanka - vs Bangladesh (2018)
Hungary - vs Gibraltar (2022)
Ireland - vs Bangladesh (2023)
Rwanda - vs Tanzania (2023)
Namibia - vs Zimbabwe (2023)
USA - vs Canada (2024)
Japan - vs Mongolia (2024)
Switzerland - vs Serbia (2024)

