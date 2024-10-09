MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL: India registers highest score in Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

India smacked 172/3, surpassing the previous best total of 166/5 by South Africa against Scotland.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 21:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana scored 50 off 38 balls.
Smriti Mandhana scored 50 off 38 balls. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana scored 50 off 38 balls. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India registered highest score of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 during the match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

India smacked 172/3, surpassing the previous best total of 166/5 by South Africa against Scotland.

Opting to bat first, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 98 runs for the first wicket in 77 balls. While Shafali scored 43 in 40 balls with the help of four fours, Smriti made 50 in 38 balls including four fours and a six.

Then captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s quickfire 52 off 27 balls took India to a strong total. She hit eight fours and one six during her unbeaten knock.

Highest scores in Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

1) India 172/3 vs Sri Lanka, Dubai

2) South Africa 166/5 vs Scotland, Dubai

3) New Zealand 160/4 vs India, Dubai

Related Topics

India women /

Sri Lanka Women /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

