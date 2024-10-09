MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL: India records its biggest win by margin in Women's T20 World Cup history

India defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs, bettering its previous biggest win by 79 runs against Bangladesh in Sylhet the 2014 edition.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama.
India's Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama. | Photo Credit: AP

India recorded its biggest win by margin in Women's T20 World Cup history during the match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs, bettering its previous biggest win by 79 runs against Bangladesh in Sylhet the 2014 edition.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 90, chasing India's 173-run target. Arundhati Reddy, and Asha Sobhana took three wickets each.

India's biggest wins by margin in Women's T20 World Cups:

1) 82 runs vs Sri Lanka, 2024

2) 79 runs vs Bangladesh, 2014

3) 72 runs vs Bangladesh, 2016

4) 71 runs vs Sri Lanka, 2010

