IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India registers highest T20 score against Bangladesh

India recorded its highest T20I score against Bangladesh in the second match between the two side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Powered by quick-fire fifties from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, India went past the 196-run mark it registered against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup.

After being inserted the home side found itself in a spot bother after its top-three fell inside the PowerPlay.

But, Nitish and Rinku consolidated and soon broke away with the shackles with a flurry of boundaries against the spinners.

Playing just his second T20I, Nitish was the one who lit the fuse with some effortless six-hitting. Rinku followed soon as the two put on 108-run partnership.

Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag followed up with the same verve to lift India past 200 for the first time against Bangladesh in the shortest format, eventually ending with a total of 222 for nine.

India’s highest T20I scores against Bangladesh 1. 222/9 - October 9, 2024 (Delhi) 2. 196/5 - June 22, 2024 (North Sound) 3. 184/6 - November 2, 2022 (Adelaide) 4. 180/5 - June 6, 2009 (Nottingham) 5. 176/3 - March 14, 2018 (Colombo)