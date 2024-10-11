Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai dents Baroda early; Vidarbha in tatters against Andhra

Key Updates
- October 11, 2024 10:52Chhattisgarh 55/1 vs Delhi
- October 11, 2024 10:49Vidarbha 47/5 vs Andhra
Last season’s finalist Vidarbha is in deep trouble early in the match after electing to bat. It has lost Atharva Taide and Karun Nair too. Akshay Wadkar, the skipper, is now in the middle and has a task at hand.
- October 11, 2024 10:32Saurashtra 25/1 vs Tamil Nadu
WICKET & NOT!!! Wicket off a no-ball. Sonu Yadav thought he had Prashwaraj Rana, caught behind, but is found to have overstepped. Even during the first wicket, there was a long check for no-ball.
- Dipak Ragav from Coimbatore.
- October 11, 2024 10:27PUN 37/3 vs KER
Aditya Sarvate is having a memorable debut for Kerala as he picks three wickets removing both openers - Abhay and Naman Dhir - as well as Prabhsimran Singh.
- October 11, 2024 10:24BIH 13/4 vs HAR
Aman Kumar picks three wickets while Anshul Kamboj takes one as Bihar is reduced to 13/4 in 10 overs
- October 11, 2024 10:23VID 35/4 vs AND
Vidarbha in all sorts of trouble very early. Karun Nair is the latest victim as he falls for 12 off 13 balls.
- October 11, 2024 10:20CHT 42/1 vs DEL
- October 11, 2024 10:18BEN 14/1 vs UP
Abhimanyu Easwaran departs for four. Yash Dayal strikes.
- October 11, 2024 10:14GUJ 28/2 vs HYD
Gujarat has lost two wickets inside eight overs. Chama Milind and Rakshann with the two so far for Hyderabad.
- October 11, 2024 10:09SAU 25/1 vs TN
Harvik Desai falls for a 16-ball duck. Sonu Yadav strikes for Tamil Nadu early.
- October 11, 2024 10:06Chhattisgarh: 34/1 in 8.4 overs vs Delhi
Quick change in approach from Chhattisgarh batters. Ayush Pandey and new man in at no. 3, Ashutosh Singh, hit six boundaries including a maximum in the last nine deliveries.
- Mayank
- October 11, 2024 10:01BAR 15/2 vs MUM
Mohit Avasthi takes the second wicket and both Baroda openers, this time JK Singh, are back in the hut now.
- October 11, 2024 09:59CHT 30/1 vs DEL
Simarjeet Singh strikes! He cleans up Bhupen Lalwani with a peach of a delivery that cuts through his defence. This has been a good 45 minutes for Delhi, as Chhatisgarh has struggled to score runs.
- On-ground reporter Mayank pings from Raipur.
- October 11, 2024 09:50VID 6/2 vs AND
Vidarbha opener Mokhade is run out without facing a ball and the number three Rathod for an eight-ball duck.
- October 11, 2024 09:41PUN 6/1 vs KER
Abhay Choudhary falls for in the first over. Sarvate strikes to give Kerala an early breakthrough.
- October 11, 2024 09:40BAR 5/1 vs MUM
Shardul Thakur strikes in his first over and removes opener Shivalik Sharma for a three-ball duck.
- October 11, 2024 09:37MP 0/1 vs KAR
Prasidh Krishna strikes early to remove Himanshu Mantri for a duck in the second over of the match.
- October 11, 2024 09:34Playing XIs: Mumbai vs Baroda
Baroda wins toss and opts to bat.
- October 11, 2024 09:29Playing XIs: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra
- October 11, 2024 09:25Toss updates
Tripura vs Odisha - Toss delayed
Baroda vs Mumbai - BAR opts to bat
Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra - MAH opts to field
Services vs Meghalaya - MEG opts to field
Hyderabad vs Gujarat - GUJ opts to bat
Himachal vs Uttarakhand - UTK opts to field
Rajasthan vs Puducherry - RAJ opts to field
Vidarbha vs Andhra - VID opts to bat
Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka - KAR opts to field
Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal - BEN opts to bat
Haryana vs Bihar - HAR opts to field
Kerala vs Punjab - PUN opts to bat
Assam vs Jharkhand - ASM opts to field
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi - CHT opts to bat
Chandigarh vs Railways - CHAN opts to field
Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - SAU opts to bat
Sikkim vs Mizoram - MIZ opts to field
Nagaland vs Arunachal - Toss delayed
Goa vs Manipur - MAN opts to field
- October 11, 2024 09:16Baroda honours four captains who passed away recently
BCA honoured families of DK Gaewkwad, Cecil Williams, Narayan Satham and Aunshuman Gaekwad with a memento in the presence of Baroda and Mumbai teams.
- October 11, 2024 09:14Playing XIs: Chhattisgarh vs Delhi
- October 11, 2024 09:13Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra
Saurashtra has won the toss and opts to bat.
- October 11, 2024 09:02Toss: Chhattisgarh vs Delhi
Chhattisgarh wins the toss and elects to bat first against Delhi in Raipur, pings our reporter Mayank from the venue, and also sends us this lovely image of the ground in blazing sunshine. Wonder what the delay was about?
- October 11, 2024 08:53Assam vs Jharkhand
The toss will take place at 9 AM IST in Guwahati as Ishan Kishan is set to lead Jharkhand. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
- October 11, 2024 08:48Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh
The next inspection for this Plate division match in Sovima is scheduled for 10 AM IST.
- October 11, 2024 08:42Significant delay in Tripura vs Odisha
The next inspection is now scheduled for 9:45 AM IST in Agartala. Stay tuned.
- October 11, 2024 08:20Toss: Assam vs Jharkhand
The toss for the Group D match between Assam and Jharkhand was been delayed due to wet outfield in Guwahati. The next inspection is due to 8:45 AM IST.
- October 11, 2024 08:17Toss: Tripura vs Odisha
The toss for the Group A clash between Tripura and Odisha, being held in Agartala, has also been delayed due to a wet outfield.
- October 11, 2024 08:12Toss: Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh
The toss has been delayed in Sovima. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
- October 11, 2024 08:00Toss: Sikkim vs Mizoram
Mizoram has won the toss and elected to field. The match is set to begin at 8:15 AM IST in Rangpo.
- October 11, 2024 07:56Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 Schedule
- October 11, 2024 07:51Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season live?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website, and telecast live on Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
