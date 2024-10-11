MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai dents Baroda early; Vidarbha in tatters against Andhra

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score: Check the scores and highlights from day 1 of the opening round of fixtures being played across the country.

Updated : Oct 11, 2024 10:55 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixtures being played across the country.

Key Updates
  • October 11, 2024 10:52
    Chhattisgarh 55/1 vs Delhi

  • October 11, 2024 10:49
    Vidarbha 47/5 vs Andhra

    Last season’s finalist Vidarbha is in deep trouble early in the match after electing to bat. It has lost Atharva Taide and Karun Nair too. Akshay Wadkar, the skipper, is now in the middle and has a task at hand. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:32
    Saurashtra 25/1 vs Tamil Nadu

    WICKET & NOT!!! Wicket off a no-ball. Sonu Yadav thought he had Prashwaraj Rana, caught behind, but is found to have overstepped. Even during the first wicket, there was a long check for no-ball. 

    - Dipak Ragav from Coimbatore. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:27
    PUN 37/3 vs KER

    Aditya Sarvate is having a memorable debut for Kerala as he picks three wickets removing both openers - Abhay and Naman Dhir - as well as Prabhsimran Singh. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:24
    BIH 13/4 vs HAR

    Aman Kumar picks three wickets while Anshul Kamboj takes one as Bihar is reduced to 13/4 in 10 overs

  • October 11, 2024 10:23
    VID 35/4 vs AND

    Vidarbha in all sorts of trouble very early. Karun Nair is the latest victim as he falls for 12 off 13 balls. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:20
    CHT 42/1 vs DEL
  • October 11, 2024 10:18
    BEN 14/1 vs UP

    Abhimanyu Easwaran departs for four. Yash Dayal strikes. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:14
    GUJ 28/2 vs HYD

    Gujarat has lost two wickets inside eight overs. Chama Milind and Rakshann with the two so far for Hyderabad. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:09
    SAU 25/1 vs TN

    Harvik Desai falls for a 16-ball duck. Sonu Yadav strikes for Tamil Nadu early. 

  • October 11, 2024 10:06
    Chhattisgarh: 34/1 in 8.4 overs vs Delhi

    Quick change in approach from Chhattisgarh batters. Ayush Pandey and new man in at no. 3, Ashutosh Singh, hit six boundaries including a maximum in the last nine deliveries.

    - Mayank 

  • October 11, 2024 10:01
    BAR 15/2 vs MUM

    Mohit Avasthi takes the second wicket and both Baroda openers, this time JK Singh, are back in the hut now. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:59
    CHT 30/1 vs DEL

    Simarjeet Singh strikes! He cleans up Bhupen Lalwani with a peach of a delivery that cuts through his defence. This has been a good 45 minutes for Delhi, as Chhatisgarh has struggled to score runs.

    - On-ground reporter Mayank pings from Raipur.

  • October 11, 2024 09:50
    VID 6/2 vs AND

    Vidarbha opener Mokhade is run out without facing a ball and the number three Rathod for an eight-ball duck. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:41
    PUN 6/1 vs KER

    Abhay Choudhary falls for in the first over. Sarvate strikes to give Kerala an early breakthrough. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:40
    BAR 5/1 vs MUM

    Shardul Thakur strikes in his first over and removes opener Shivalik Sharma for a three-ball duck. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:37
    MP 0/1 vs KAR

    Prasidh Krishna strikes early to remove Himanshu Mantri for a duck in the second over of the match. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:34
    Playing XIs: Mumbai vs Baroda

    Baroda wins toss and opts to bat. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:29
    Playing XIs: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra
  • October 11, 2024 09:25
    Toss updates

    Tripura vs Odisha - Toss delayed

    Baroda vs Mumbai - BAR opts to bat

    Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra - MAH opts to field

    Services vs Meghalaya - MEG opts to field

    Hyderabad vs Gujarat - GUJ opts to bat

    Himachal vs Uttarakhand - UTK opts to field

    Rajasthan vs Puducherry - RAJ opts to field

    Vidarbha vs Andhra - VID opts to bat

    Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka - KAR opts to field

    Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal - BEN opts to bat 

    Haryana vs Bihar - HAR opts to field

    Kerala vs Punjab - PUN opts to bat

    Assam vs Jharkhand - ASM opts to field

    Chhattisgarh vs Delhi - CHT opts to bat

    Chandigarh vs Railways - CHAN opts to field

    Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra - SAU opts to bat

    Sikkim vs Mizoram - MIZ opts to field

    Nagaland vs Arunachal - Toss delayed

    Goa vs Manipur - MAN opts to field

  • October 11, 2024 09:16
    Baroda honours four captains who passed away recently

    BCA honoured families of DK Gaewkwad, Cecil Williams, Narayan Satham and Aunshuman Gaekwad with a memento in the presence of Baroda and Mumbai teams.

  • October 11, 2024 09:14
    Playing XIs: Chhattisgarh vs Delhi
  • October 11, 2024 09:13
    Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra

    Saurashtra has won the toss and opts to bat. 

  • October 11, 2024 09:02
    Toss: Chhattisgarh vs Delhi

    Chhattisgarh wins the toss and elects to bat first against Delhi in Raipur, pings our reporter Mayank from the venue, and also sends us this lovely image of the ground in blazing sunshine. Wonder what the delay was about? 

    WhatsApp Image 2024-10-11 at 8.59.27 AM.jpeg

  • October 11, 2024 08:53
    Assam vs Jharkhand

    The toss will take place at 9 AM IST in Guwahati as Ishan Kishan is set to lead Jharkhand. Stay tuned for the latest updates. 

  • October 11, 2024 08:48
    Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh

    The next inspection for this Plate division match in Sovima is scheduled for 10 AM IST. 

  • October 11, 2024 08:42
    Significant delay in Tripura vs Odisha

    The next inspection is now scheduled for 9:45 AM IST in Agartala. Stay tuned. 

  • October 11, 2024 08:34
    Check out all the squads below

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squads: Full list of teams and players

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squads: Here is the full list of teams and players who will take part in India’s premier domestic tournament, beginning from October 11.

  • October 11, 2024 08:20
    Toss: Assam vs Jharkhand

    The toss for the Group D match between Assam and Jharkhand was been delayed due to wet outfield in Guwahati. The next inspection is due to 8:45 AM IST. 

  • October 11, 2024 08:17
    Toss: Tripura vs Odisha

    The toss for the Group A clash between Tripura and Odisha, being held in Agartala, has also been delayed due to a wet outfield. 

  • October 11, 2024 08:12
    Toss: Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh

    The toss has been delayed in Sovima. Stay tuned for the latest updates. 

  • October 11, 2024 08:00
    Toss: Sikkim vs Mizoram

    Mizoram has won the toss and elected to field. The match is set to begin at 8:15 AM IST in Rangpo. 

  • October 11, 2024 07:56
    Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 1 Schedule

    Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 1: Full list of matches, timings, venues; live streaming info, telecast details

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Here is the schedule for the first round of matches, to be held from October 11 to 14. A total of 19 games will take place across the Elite and Plate divisions.

  • October 11, 2024 07:51
    Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season live?

    Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website, and telecast live on Sports18 Network’s TV channels.

