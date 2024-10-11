MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 LIVE score: England four wickets away from win; Jamal, Agha fight to save Pakistan

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE score and updates of Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 10:13 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England‘s Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan‘s Mohammad Rizwan.
England‘s Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan‘s Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England‘s Brydon Carse celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan‘s Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 LIVE score: England four wickets away from win; Jamal, Agha fight to save Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Will try to win against Australia for Fatima and her father, says Pakistan’s stand-in captain Muneeba
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: SAU 30/1 vs TN; MP 27/1 vs KAR; BAR 19/2 vs MUM, Shardul strikes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies thrashes Bangladesh by eight wickets
    PTI
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: The coach and captain told us to back our shots, says Rinku Singh
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 LIVE score: England four wickets away from win; Jamal, Agha fight to save Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: SAU 30/1 vs TN; MP 27/1 vs KAR; BAR 19/2 vs MUM, Shardul strikes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Igor Jesus, the Brazilian forward who scored on his debut in the World Cup qualifier match against Chile?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment