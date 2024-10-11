MagazineBuy Print

Bihar records its second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history

Bihar fell for 78 inside the first session.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 11:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bihar recorded its lowest total in Ranji Trophy against Haryana.
Bihar recorded its lowest total in Ranji Trophy against Haryana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bihar recorded its lowest total in Ranji Trophy against Haryana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bihar recorded its second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history during the match against Haryana in the opening fixture of the tournament on Friday.

Bihar fell for 78 inside the first session.

After opting to bowl, Haryana’s Aman Kumar picked up the opening three wickets while Anshul Kamboj took the other to reduce Bihar to 13/4 inside 10 overs.

Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, and Jayant Yadav picked up two wickets each while Nishant Sindhu got one.

Bihar lowest totals in Ranji Trophy history:

1) 60 vs Uttarakhand, 2018

2) 78 vs Haryana, 2024

3) 85 vs Madhya Pradesh, 2003

