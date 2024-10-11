MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Koeman seeks to build on positive Dutch start in clash with Hungary

Koeman said he had been pleased with the performances as it beat Bosnia 5-2 at home and then played out a 2-2 draw with Germany last month.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 11:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman liked what he saw in its opening two Nations League games and wants his side to show more of the same when it meets Hungary in Budapest in its Group A3 clash on Friday.

Koeman told a Thursday press conference he had been pleased with the performances as it beat Bosnia 5-2 at home and then played out a 2-2 draw with Germany last month.

“I’ve showed the players what was good and why it was good. The football was good,” he said of the preparations for the game at the Puskas Arena.

“We always had depth in our game, created many chances and the transitions were very good. I want us to keep that up. The energy was also good, and I saw that this week in training too,” Koeman added.

“I see that the bar is going up in the training. There is a lot of competition for places. We’ve had quite a few injuries at the back and in midfield, which gives others a chance.”

READ | Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal

The Dutch will be without Nathan Ake, injured in the game against Germany in September, while a return for the Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who missed the European Championship, was stymied when he suffered another injury playing for Juventus against Cagliari in Serie A at the weekend.

Hungary will be a tough opponent, the Dutch coach predicted.

“To be honest, I was quite surprised that Hungary had a good chance of reaching the final four of the last edition of the Nations League,” he said.

“They still have many of the same players. I don’t understand why their recent results have not been as impressive, but we should not think that we are just easily going to win this,” he added.

Koeman did not reveal his plans when pressed by reporters on who would lead the attack with Memphis Depay again absent. “I know but I’m not saying,” he said.

Against Bosnia he used Joshua Zirkzee as the lead attacker but for the clash with the Germans it was Ajax Amsterdam’s Brian Brobbey in a pre-determined plan to give both an opportunity.

They are both in the squad for the matches against Hungary and against Germany in Munich on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Netherlands /

Ronald Koeman /

Joshua Zirkzee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai dents Baroda early; Bihar 78 all out against Haryana
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Koeman seeks to build on positive Dutch start in clash with Hungary
    Reuters
  3. Bihar records its second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 LIVE score: England three wickets away from win; Leach removes Agha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters have developed very fast; will look to learn from them, says Olympic champion Yukun
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Koeman seeks to build on positive Dutch start in clash with Hungary
    Reuters
  2. AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana held by Sudan, Algeria marches on
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026, Asian Qualifiers: Battling Japan downs Saudi Arabia to stay perfect
    Reuters
  4. Nkunku scores first international goal as France beats Israel 4-1 in Nations League
    Reuters
  5. Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai dents Baroda early; Bihar 78 all out against Haryana
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Koeman seeks to build on positive Dutch start in clash with Hungary
    Reuters
  3. Bihar records its second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 LIVE score: England three wickets away from win; Leach removes Agha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters have developed very fast; will look to learn from them, says Olympic champion Yukun
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment