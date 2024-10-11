MagazineBuy Print

Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal

Saka was substituted in the 51st minute at Wembley Stadium after he was seen feeling the back of his right leg and stretching it.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 10:31 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bukayo Saka leaving the pitch after an injury to his leg.
Bukayo Saka leaving the pitch after an injury to his leg. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Bukayo Saka leaving the pitch after an injury to his leg. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka came off with a leg injury during England’s 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday.

Saka was substituted in the 51st minute at Wembley Stadium after he was seen feeling the back of his right leg and stretching it prior to Greece’s opening goal two minutes earlier.

England interim coach Lee Carsley said Saka was “being assessed.”

“In the build-up to the first goal, you could see he felt something in his leg,” Carsley said.

READ | Nations League: Pavlidis double seals famous win for Greece over England

Arsenal lost its captain Martin Odegaard to injury during the last international break and another injury to Saka would add to its problems.

Saka has started the season in fine form with three goals and seven assists in 10 matches across competitions.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

