The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Iran and Qatar has been moved to a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday.
Iran was set to host Asian champion Qatar on Tuesday but the AFC said the decision to change the venue was taken after consultation with FIFA and other relevant stakeholders.
The venue for the game has yet to be decided.
Latest on Sportstar
- Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar moved to UAE due to security concerns
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai begins title defence vs Baroda; Jharkhand vs Assam toss at 9 AM IST
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Will try to win against Australia for Fatima and her father, says Pakistan’s stand-in captain Muneeba
- Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 1: Full list of matches, timings, venues; live streaming info, telecast details
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Last-gasp Luiz Henrique goal gives Brazil 2-1 win at Chile
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE