MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar moved to UAE due to security concerns

Iran was set to host Asian champion Qatar on Tuesday but the AFC said the decision to change the venue was taken after consultation with FIFA and other relevant stakeholders.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 08:54 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Iranian men’s football team will play its World Cup qualifier against Qatar at a neutral venue.
FILE PHOTO: The Iranian men’s football team will play its World Cup qualifier against Qatar at a neutral venue. | Photo Credit: STRINGER
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian men’s football team will play its World Cup qualifier against Qatar at a neutral venue. | Photo Credit: STRINGER

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar moved to UAE due to security concerns
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Last-gasp Luiz Henrique goal gives Brazil 2-1 win at Chile
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina to 1-1 draw on Messi’s return
    Reuters
  4. Chile 1-2 Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique scores 89th-minute winner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match delayed?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iran’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar moved to UAE due to security concerns
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai begins title defence vs Baroda; Jharkhand vs Assam toss at 9 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Will try to win against Australia for Fatima and her father, says Pakistan’s stand-in captain Muneeba
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Ranji Trophy Schedule Round 1: Full list of matches, timings, venues; live streaming info, telecast details
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Last-gasp Luiz Henrique goal gives Brazil 2-1 win at Chile
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment