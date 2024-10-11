The Argentina vs Venezuela match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin has been delayed.
The kick-off has been delayed due to “bad weather” as per official announcement.
Venezuela’s Maturin region where the stadium is situated was hit by furious rain a few hours ago and pitch is waterlogged.
The officials have come on to inspect and deemed that the the ball is not rolling properly to kick-off the match
FOLLOW LIVE | Venezuela vs Argentina live score updates
The rain has stopped and the ground staff is working hard to drain water out but there is a lot of water still left on the pitch.
At the moment, sun is shining brightly but the pitch is waterlogged.
Officials will come out after 15 minutes for inspection.
