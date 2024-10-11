MagazineBuy Print

Why is Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match delayed?

Venezuela’s Maturin region where the stadium is situated was hit by furious rain a few hours ago and there is water on the pitch.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 02:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Staff members swipe water from the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 10, 2024 in Maturin, Venezuela. The match is delayed due to the pitch conditions.
Staff members swipe water from the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on October 10, 2024 in Maturin, Venezuela. The match is delayed due to the pitch conditions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The Argentina vs Venezuela match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin has been delayed.

The kick-off has been delayed due to “bad weather” as per official announcement.

Venezuela’s Maturin region where the stadium is situated was hit by furious rain a few hours ago and pitch is waterlogged.

The officials have come on to inspect and deemed that the the ball is not rolling properly to kick-off the match

FOLLOW LIVE | Venezuela vs Argentina live score updates

The rain has stopped and the ground staff is working hard to drain water out but there is a lot of water still left on the pitch.

At the moment, sun is shining brightly but the pitch is waterlogged.

Officials will come out after 15 minutes for inspection.

