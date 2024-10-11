MagazineBuy Print

Nations League: Pavlidis double seals famous win for Greece over England

Pavlidis gave his side the lead early in the second half with a clinical finish and the visitors had three other goals ruled out against a disjointed England side.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 02:32 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Greece beat England for the first time as Vangelis Pavlidis struck twice in a deserved 2-1 victory in Nations League Group B2 at Wembley on Thursday.

Pavlidis gave his side the lead early in the second half with a clinical finish and the visitors had three other goals ruled out against a disjointed England side.

ALSO READ | EU court ruling on player transfers is no reason for clubs to panic, says club body

Jude Bellingham looked to have rescued England when he fired in an 87th-minute equaliser through but there was another twist as the outstanding Pavlidis popped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time to shoot past Jordan Pickford from close range.

Victory puts Greece top of the table with a maximum nine points while England’s first defeat under stand-in manager Lee Carsley left it second with six points.

