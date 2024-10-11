- October 11, 2024 00:47Will Lionel Messi play in the Venezuela vs Argentina match?
Messi ready to play for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, Mac Allister in doubt
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is ready to return to its line-up when it plays Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, but midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s availability is in doubt, manager Lionel Scaloni said.
- October 11, 2024 00:35Head-to-head record
Played - 14
Argentina - 10
Venezuela- 2
Draws - 2
- October 11, 2024 00:24Preview
World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will travel to Maturin to face Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Friday at the Estadio Estadio Monumental de Maturin.
Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the eight matches it has played so far. However, it lost its last match against Colombia.
On the other hand, Venezuela is sixth in the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.Read the full preview here.
- October 11, 2024 00:24Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Venezuela and Argentina to be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Italy vs Belgium score, Nations League: ITA 2-1 BEL; Pellegrini suspended, De Cuyper scores goal
- Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of VEN v ARG
- FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table
- Hima Das receives clean chit from NADA’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel
- Global Chess League: Magnus Carlsen pips Viswanathan Anand; Alpine SG Pipers thrashes Ganges Grandmasters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE