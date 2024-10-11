MagazineBuy Print

Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of VEN v ARG

VEN vs ARG: Catch the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Venezuela and Argentina to be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.

Updated : Oct 11, 2024 01:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during a training session at the Florida Blue Training Center next to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Chris ARJOON / AFP)
Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during a training session at the Florida Blue Training Center next to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 7, 2024. (Photo by Chris ARJOON / AFP) | Photo Credit: CHRIS ARJOON
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Venezuela and Argentina.

  • October 11, 2024 00:47
    Will Lionel Messi play in the Venezuela vs Argentina match?

    Messi ready to play for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, Mac Allister in doubt

    Argentina captain Lionel Messi is ready to return to its line-up when it plays Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, but midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s availability is in doubt, manager Lionel Scaloni said.

  • October 11, 2024 00:35
    Head-to-head record

    Played - 14

    Argentina - 10 

    Venezuela- 2 

    Draws - 2

  • October 11, 2024 00:24
    Preview

    World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will travel to Maturin to face Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Friday at the Estadio Estadio Monumental de Maturin.

    Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the eight matches it has played so far. However, it lost its last match against Colombia.

    On the other hand, Venezuela is sixth in the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.

    Read the full preview here.
  • October 11, 2024 00:24
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Venezuela and Argentina to be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.

