Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of VEN v ARG

Preview

World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will travel to Maturin to face Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Friday at the Estadio Estadio Monumental de Maturin.

Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the eight matches it has played so far. However, it lost its last match against Colombia.

On the other hand, Venezuela is sixth in the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.