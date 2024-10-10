MagazineBuy Print

Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch VEN v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups

VEN vs ARG: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Venezuela and Argentina to be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentine forward Lionel Messi participates in a training session.
Argentine forward Lionel Messi participates in a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentine forward Lionel Messi participates in a training session.

PREVIEW

World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will travel to Maturin to face Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Friday at the Estadio Estadio Monumental de Maturin.

Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the eight matches it has played so far. However, it lost its last match against Colombia.

On the other hand, Venezuela is sixth in the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.

The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.

Will Lionel Messi play in the Venezuela vs Argentina match?

Talisman Lionel Messi will be available to play in the match after missing out the Colombia match following an ankle injury sustained during Copa America final in the United States.

ALSO READ | Messi ready to play for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, Mac Allister in doubt

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was also left out of the squad, after the Aston Villa custodian is out of the picture this window to serve his two-game suspension. Alexis Mac Allister is with the squad but it’s unclear whether he is fit enough to start or see the field, and the same is true for German Pezzella.

A number of Argentina regulars have pulled out of the squad due to injuries or fitness maintenance. Nico Gonzalez picked up an injury on club duty with Fiorentina, while Alejandro Garnacho, Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, and Paulo Dybala all withdrew from the squad with various fitness concerns.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played - 14

Argentina - 10

Venezuela- 2

Draws - 2

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina: Rulli (GK); Acuna, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, E. Fernandez, Lo Celso; Messi, La. Martinez, J. Alvarez

Venezuela: Romo (GK); A. Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro; Savarino, J. Martinez, Casseres, Herrera, Soteldo; Rondon

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
The Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 2:30 AM IST on October 11, Wednesday at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.
Where to watch the Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
The Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
You can also follow  Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

