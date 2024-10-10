Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch VEN v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
World Cup and Copa America holder Argentina will travel to Maturin to face Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier on Friday at the Estadio Estadio Monumental de Maturin.
Argentina is currently top of the qualifying table standings with 18 points after winning six of the eight matches it has played so far. However, it lost its last match against Colombia.
On the other hand, Venezuela is sixth in the table with 10 points from the same number of matches.
The top six teams from the group after all the qualifying matches will gain direct qualification to the World Cup finals to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh placed team will compete in the inter-confederation play-off.
Will Lionel Messi play in the Venezuela vs Argentina match?
Talisman Lionel Messi will be available to play in the match after missing out the Colombia match following an ankle injury sustained during Copa America final in the United States.
ALSO READ | Messi ready to play for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, Mac Allister in doubt
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was also left out of the squad, after the Aston Villa custodian is out of the picture this window to serve his two-game suspension. Alexis Mac Allister is with the squad but it’s unclear whether he is fit enough to start or see the field, and the same is true for German Pezzella.
A number of Argentina regulars have pulled out of the squad due to injuries or fitness maintenance. Nico Gonzalez picked up an injury on club duty with Fiorentina, while Alejandro Garnacho, Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, and Paulo Dybala all withdrew from the squad with various fitness concerns.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played - 14
Argentina - 10
Venezuela- 2
Draws - 2
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Argentina: Rulli (GK); Acuna, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, E. Fernandez, Lo Celso; Messi, La. Martinez, J. Alvarez
Venezuela: Romo (GK); A. Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro; Savarino, J. Martinez, Casseres, Herrera, Soteldo; Rondon
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?
Where to watch the Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
- Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
- Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
- Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
- IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: “I was in the zone today,” says Harmanpreet after 82-run win over Sri Lanka
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE