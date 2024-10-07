MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nations League: Italy calls up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean

The national football federation said that Kean left the Italy training camp on Monday morning and had returned to Fiorentina for treatment on lower back pain.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 17:58 IST , FLORENCE, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca called up for Italy squad for Nations League.
Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca called up for Italy squad for Nations League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca called up for Italy squad for Nations League. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has called up uncapped Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the upcoming Nations League matches.

The national football federation said that Kean left the Italy training camp on Monday morning and had returned to Fiorentina for treatment on lower back pain.

Kean played the full 90 minutes of Fiorentina’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan on Sunday, missing a penalty but setting up the winning goal.

The 24-year-old Lucca was called up for friendly matches against Venezuela and Ecuador in March but didn’t feature because of a minor injury.

ALSO READ | Barcelona’s Spain forward Ferran Torres suffers hamstring injury

Lucca has scored five goals in nine matches this season for Udinese.

Italy plays Belgium in Rome on Thursday and Israel in Udine four days later.

The Azzurri have won both Nations League matches against France and Israel, and top their group.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nations League /

Italy /

Moise Kean /

Luciano Spalletti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch England vs South Africa; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nations League: Italy calls up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean
    AP
  3. Barcelona hopes to return to Camp Nou ‘by end of year’
    AFP
  4. Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement
    PTI
  5. Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Live Score: IRE wins toss, elects to bat; Hendricks replaces injured Bavuma in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Nations League: Italy calls up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean
    AP
  2. Nations League: Maldini and Gabbia named in Italy’s UEFA Nations League squad
    Reuters
  3. Cubarsi and Porro back in Spain’s squad for UEFA Nations League
    AP
  4. Nations League: Solanke back in England squad seven years after only cap
    Reuters
  5. Mbappe left out of France squad for Nations League games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch England vs South Africa; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nations League: Italy calls up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean
    AP
  3. Barcelona hopes to return to Camp Nou ‘by end of year’
    AFP
  4. Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement
    PTI
  5. Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Live Score: IRE wins toss, elects to bat; Hendricks replaces injured Bavuma in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment