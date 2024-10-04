Cubarsi and Porro back in Spain’s squad for UEFA Nations League

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi and Tottenham right back Pedro Porro are back in Spain’s squad for its Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia.

Coach Luis de la Fuente had included Cubarsi in his initial extended squad for this summer’s European Championship, which Spain won, before dropping the central defender in the final selection. The 17-year-old Cubarsi went on to help Spain win Olympic gold in August.

Porro got his third cap for Spain in March in a friendly against Colombia. He is now back in the squad after impressing with Spurs this season.

Martin Zubimendi will likely start in place of the injured Rodri as Spain’s holding midfielder. The Real Sociedad player excelled in that backup role for Rodri at Euro 2024.

De la Fuente announced his squad on Friday for the home games against Denmark on October 12 and Serbia three days later.

Denmark leads their group with six points. Spain has four points, Serbia one and Switzerland zero.