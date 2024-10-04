MagazineBuy Print

Cubarsi and Porro back in Spain’s squad for UEFA Nations League

Coach Luis de la Fuente had included Cubarsi in his initial extended squad for this summer’s European Championship, which Spain won, before dropping the central defender in the final selection.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 17:53 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: FC Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi makes it back into Spain’s senior squad.
File Photo: FC Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi makes it back into Spain’s senior squad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: FC Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi makes it back into Spain's senior squad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi and Tottenham right back Pedro Porro are back in Spain’s squad for its Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia.

Coach Luis de la Fuente had included Cubarsi in his initial extended squad for this summer’s European Championship, which Spain won, before dropping the central defender in the final selection. The 17-year-old Cubarsi went on to help Spain win Olympic gold in August.

Porro got his third cap for Spain in March in a friendly against Colombia. He is now back in the squad after impressing with Spurs this season.

Martin Zubimendi will likely start in place of the injured Rodri as Spain’s holding midfielder. The Real Sociedad player excelled in that backup role for Rodri at Euro 2024.

ALSO READ | Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury

De la Fuente announced his squad on Friday for the home games against Denmark on October 12 and Serbia three days later.

Denmark leads their group with six points. Spain has four points, Serbia one and Switzerland zero.

Spain squad:
Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Robert Sánchez (Chelsea).
Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).
Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedri González ( Barcelona).
Forwards: Álvaro Morata (AC Milan), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yéremi Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Joselu Mato (Al Gharafa).

