Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will take over the captain’s armband for this month’s Nations League fixtures, the Norwegian FA said Tuesday, with regular skipper Martin Odegaard still “far from ready” to return to action.

Odegaard, who twisted his left ankle on September 9 in Oslo during a match against Austria in the Nations League, was unsurprisingly absent from the squad which will host Slovenia in Oslo on October 10 before travelling to Linz to face Austria three days later.

The 25-year-old’s injury will also affect Arsenal, which plays Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“He (Odegaard) is a long way from being able to play,” the Norwegian FA said in a statement.

“But he may turn up during the preparations to be with the team,” it added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said last month that scans showed “there was some damage, especially in one of the ligaments in the ankle”.

Last Tuesday, Arteta said “it will be a matter of weeks” before Odegaard returns.

After two matches, Norway is second in Group B3 of the Nations League behind Slovenia.