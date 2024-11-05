The Indian Premier League 2025 player mega auction, to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, will include 1,574 players, the league announced on Tuesday.

Out of the total players in the auction pool, 1,165 are Indian and 409 are overseas. Further, 48 capped Indian players and 272 capped international players will see their name in the event.

From the pool of 1,117 uncapped Indians in the auction, 152 have played for a franchise in the previous editions.

South Africa leads the list in representation with 91 cricketers from the country opting to register. Australia and England follow in second and third places with 76 and 52 players, respectively.

Players from USA and Canada have also registered for the auction. Interestingly, one player each from Italy and UAE has also put their name.

Each team can compose a squad of 25 players, including the retained names. With franchises retaining a total of 48 players ahead of the auction, 204 spots will be filled over the two days.

Here is the country-wise split of the players who will put their names in the auction pool: