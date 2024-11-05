MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown

Out of the total players in the auction pool, 1,165 are Indian and 409 are overseas. Further, 48 capped Indian players and 272 capped international players will see their name in the event.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 21:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
IPL trophy on display during an IPL 2022 match.
IPL trophy on display during an IPL 2022 match. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

IPL trophy on display during an IPL 2022 match. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The Indian Premier League 2025 player mega auction, to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, will include 1,574 players, the league announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Meet Thomas Jack Draca, the Italian player who registered for the mega auction

Out of the total players in the auction pool, 1,165 are Indian and 409 are overseas. Further, 48 capped Indian players and 272 capped international players will see their name in the event.

From the pool of 1,117 uncapped Indians in the auction, 152 have played for a franchise in the previous editions.

South Africa leads the list in representation with 91 cricketers from the country opting to register. Australia and England follow in second and third places with 76 and 52 players, respectively.

Players from USA and Canada have also registered for the auction. Interestingly, one player each from Italy and UAE has also put their name.

Each team can compose a squad of 25 players, including the retained names. With franchises retaining a total of 48 players ahead of the auction, 204 spots will be filled over the two days.

Here is the country-wise split of the players who will put their names in the auction pool:

Country Players
Afghanistan 29
Australia 76
Bangladesh 13
Canada 4
England 52
Ireland 9
Italy 1
Netherlands 12
New Zealand 39
Scotland 2
South Africa 91
Sri Lanka 29
UAE 1
USA 10
West Indies 33
Zimbabwe 8

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Amid injury concerns Lakers star Davis says his team must perform better
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: Ben Stokes opts out of player pool; James Anderson, Jofra Archer register — reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: Ronaldo, Mane in starting lineup for NAS v AIN; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek loses to Gauff in group stage, Sabalenka set to finish the year as World No. 1
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh 
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. India’s series whitewash against New Zealand could ‘awaken a sleeping giant’, says Hazlewood ahead of BGT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Amid injury concerns Lakers star Davis says his team must perform better
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: Ben Stokes opts out of player pool; James Anderson, Jofra Archer register — reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: Ronaldo, Mane in starting lineup for NAS v AIN; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek loses to Gauff in group stage, Sabalenka set to finish the year as World No. 1
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment