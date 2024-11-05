Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: NAS 3-0 AIN; Ronaldo and Co. take three goal lead in first half

- November 06, 2024 00:08GOAL37’ GOAALL!! NAS 3-0 AIN
OWN GOAL!! Mane and Angelo combine on the left side of the box to set the latter through on goal. He drives into the box and takes a shot with his left from a tight angle and the ball deflects off Cardoso and goes into the back of the net.
- November 06, 2024 00:0736’ NAS 2-0 AIN
Ronaldo runs up to an Al Nassr throw-in from the right and takes a shot. The Al Ain defence does well to make a block.
- November 06, 2024 00:05YELLOW CARD34’ NAS 2-0 AIN
An Al Ain coaching staff is shown a yellow for arguing with the referee.
- November 06, 2024 00:0433’ NAS 2-0 AIN
Al Ain gives away the ball and Otavio tries to find Ronaldo inside the box. He tries to hit with his left on the volley but slips and the ball goes out for a goal kick.
- November 06, 2024 00:01GOAL31’ GOAALL!! | NAS 2-0 AIN | RONALDO SCORES!!
Ronaldo scores!! Mane gets the ball outside the box and takes a shot. Eisa makes a save but the rebound falls into the path of a waiting Ronaldo who has an easy tap in.
- November 05, 2024 23:59YELLOW CARD29’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Kaku is shown a yellow for arguing with the referee.
- November 05, 2024 23:5927’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Ronaldo with a lovely chance inside the box. He takes a touch before flashing his left foot at the ball. The Al Ain defence does well to come in and make a block.
- November 05, 2024 23:5726’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Al Ain captain Ahbabi gets the ball on the right and puts a cross into the middle. He overhits his pass and it goes out of the box.
- November 05, 2024 23:5524’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Some silky one-touch play from the Al Nassr forwards. Ronaldo lays the ball off to Angelo. he takes a shot from outside the box and forces a good save from Eisa.
- November 05, 2024 23:5322’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Otavio plays a ball for Mane into the box. Eisa does well to react early and come off his line to collect the ball before Mane can reach it.
- November 05, 2024 23:5221’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Once again Al Ain plays a long ball forward, forcing keeper Bento to come off his line and head the ball away.
- November 05, 2024 23:5120’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Al Ain loses the ball after a good spell of possession as Rahimi fails to keep the ball in form going out for a goal kick.
- November 05, 2024 23:4918’ NAS 1-0 AIN
A long ball is played through looking for Rahimi. Simikan does well to hold him off and win the ball for the home side.
- November 05, 2024 23:4717’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Match resumes after the break.
- November 05, 2024 23:4616’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Al Ain’s Soufiane Rahimi is on the ground after a foul from Otavio. Play is stopped as he receives medical care.
- November 05, 2024 23:4514’ NAS 1-0 AIN
A ball is played through for Doh Laba out front. He gets into the box and takes a shot which is easily gathered by Bento.
- November 05, 2024 23:4413’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Al Ghannam with plenty of space on the right. He looks up and whips in a cross into the middle for Talisca. The Brazilian however, does not get a clean header and the ball goes out for a goal kick.
- November 05, 2024 23:4312’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Mane with a throw-in towards Ronaldo. He tries to win a foul on the left side of the box but the referee does not award the foul.
- November 05, 2024 23:4110’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Al Nassr wins the ball back and the ball comes to Ronaldo. He drives towards goals and takes a low shot with his right which whizzes past the left post.
- November 05, 2024 23:409’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Al Ain is looking for an immediate response and is maintaining the majority of the possession now.
- November 05, 2024 23:398’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Play is stopped as Talisca stays on the ground. VAR has checked and it is not a penalty. Talisca is back to his feet after medical car and the match resumes.
- November 05, 2024 23:387’ NAS 1-0 AIN
Here comes Talisca again. He drives into the box and goes down claiming a foul from Kouadio. The referee says no penalty.
- November 05, 2024 23:35GOAL5’ GOALL!! NAS 1-0 AIN
Talisca scores!! Simikan makes a run into the opposition’s half and lays the ball off to Talisca on the edge of the box. He takes a touch and shoots the ball into the bottom corner, away from the gloves of the stretching Eisa.
- November 05, 2024 23:354’ NAS 0-0 AIN
Corner for Al Nassr. The ball is cleared away only as far as Otavio on the edge of the box. The Portuguese midfielder ends up conceeding a foul.
- November 05, 2024 23:343’ NAS 0-0 AIN
Mane with silky footwork in the middle and the ball comes to Angelo. He looks up and takes an ambitious shot from way out which is blocked by an Al Ain defender.
- November 05, 2024 23:322’ NAS 0-0 AIN
Corner for Al Ain. Kaku swings one in from the right which flashes past the goal despite a touch inside the box.
- November 05, 2024 23:321’ NAS 0-0 AIN
The home side is on the attack right away. Talisca puts in a cross from the right which Ronaldo fails to brig down properly and ends up giving away the ball.
- November 05, 2024 23:31KICK OFF | NAS 0-0 AIN
Al Ain kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- November 05, 2024 23:23MATCH STARTS SOON!!
The players are making their way into the Al Awwal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr while Al Ahbabi leads Al Ain.
- November 05, 2024 23:00HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 4
Al Nassr: 1
Al Ain: 3
Draws: 0
- November 05, 2024 22:42Find out what happened in Al Nassr’s previous game
- November 05, 2024 22:26AL AIN STARTING XI
Eisa (gk), Al Ahbabi, Cardoso, Autonne Kouadio, Salomoni, Hashemi, Woo Park, Doh Laba, Kaku, Palacios, Rahimi
- November 05, 2024 22:25AL NASSR STARTING XI
Bento (gk), Al Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Angelo, Mane, Ronaldo
- November 05, 2024 22:24LINEUPS OUT!!
- November 05, 2024 22:11PREVIEW
Al Nassr will look to continue its unbeaten run in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 when it hosts UAE club Al Ain in the Group B clash at Al Awwal Park on Tuesday.
After three matchdays, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side is third in its group, edging past Esteghlal FC in its previous fixture in the competition, thanks to a late Aymeric Laporte winner.
Al Ain on the other hand is winless in the group so far, sitting second-last in the 12-team group, with one draw and two losses.
Ronaldo and Co. will have their eyes set on silverware, especially as they crashed out of the King Cup of Champions tournament, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun in the Round of 16.
It sits third in the Saudi Pro League table, six points off the leader and defending champion Al Hilal.
- November 05, 2024 22:10PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Ain: Senda (gk), Al Zaabi, Al-Hashemi, Koumare, Salomoni, Barman, Segovia, Infantino, Gassama, Sanabria, Kodjo
- November 05, 2024 22:09LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Al Nassr vs Al Ain AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 5 at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It can also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: NAS 3-0 AIN; Ronaldo and Co. take three goal lead in first half
- Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out; Vinicius, Mbappe start; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST
- Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs MIL in UEFA Champions League?
- Lightning kills footballer during match in Peru
- IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE