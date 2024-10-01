Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to retire from professional football at 40.
The midfielder, considered one of the most influential midfielders in football history, will formally announce his decision in a ceremony on October 8.
A product of Barcelona’s famous academy, ‘La Masia’, Iniesta featured 674 times for the senior team, scoring 57 goals and bagging 135 assists for the Blaugranas.
Iniesta won 32 trophies with Barca, including nine La Ligas, four Champions Leagues and six Copa del Rey titles.
Andres Iniesta’s career in numbers
Barcelona
Vissel Kobe
Emirates
Spanish national team
He has 131 caps for the Spanish national team and is best known for scoring the World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 edition in South Africa.
Apart from a World Cup, the 40-year-old won two European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012 (where he was named Player of the Tournament).
Iniesta, fondly known as ‘Don Andres’, has 14 goals and 30 assists in national colours.
After his 22-year-old career with Barcelona, Iniesta moved to Japan to play for J-League side Vissel Kobe, for which he played 134 matches, scoring 26 goals and bagging 25 assists.
Aftter leaving Vissel Kobe, Iniesta had a one-year stint with UAE-based Emirates, making 23 appearances for the club.
