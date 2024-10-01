MagazineBuy Print

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football

The midfielder will formally announce his decision in a ceremony on October 8, a number that has remained special to him throughout his career.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 13:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andres Iniesta of Spain looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Andres Iniesta of Spain looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andres Iniesta of Spain looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to retire from professional football at 40.

The midfielder, considered one of the most influential midfielders in football history, will formally announce his decision in a ceremony on October 8.

A product of Barcelona’s famous academy, ‘La Masia’, Iniesta featured 674 times for the senior team, scoring 57 goals and bagging 135 assists for the Blaugranas.

ALSO READ: Antoine Griezmann retires from international football

Iniesta won 32 trophies with Barca, including nine La Ligas, four Champions Leagues and six Copa del Rey titles.

Andres Iniesta’s career in numbers
Barcelona
Appearances: 674
Goals: 57
Assists 135
Vissel Kobe
Appearances: 134
Goals: 26
Assists: 25
Emirates
Appearances: 23
Goals: 5
Assists: 1
Spanish national team
Apperances: 131
Goals: 14
Assists: 30

He has 131 caps for the Spanish national team and is best known for scoring the World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands in the final of the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Spain’s midfielder Andres Iniesta (C) kisses the trophy as as Spain’s national football team players celebrate winning the 2010 World Cup football final Netherlands vs. Spain on July 11, 2010, at Soccer City stadium.
Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta (C) kisses the trophy as as Spain's national football team players celebrate winning the 2010 World Cup football final Netherlands vs. Spain on July 11, 2010, at Soccer City stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Spain’s midfielder Andres Iniesta (C) kisses the trophy as as Spain’s national football team players celebrate winning the 2010 World Cup football final Netherlands vs. Spain on July 11, 2010, at Soccer City stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Apart from a World Cup, the 40-year-old won two European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012 (where he was named Player of the Tournament). 

Iniesta, fondly known as ‘Don Andres’, has 14 goals and 30 assists in national colours.

After his 22-year-old career with Barcelona, Iniesta moved to Japan to play for J-League side Vissel Kobe, for which he played 134 matches, scoring 26 goals and bagging 25 assists.

Aftter leaving Vissel Kobe, Iniesta had a one-year stint with UAE-based Emirates, making 23 appearances for the club.

Related Topics

Andres Iniesta

