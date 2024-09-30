MagazineBuy Print

Antoine Griezmann retires from international football

The Atletico Madrid forward has 137 caps in national colours and has scored 44 goals for France. His biggest prize with the Les Blues came in 2018 when he lifted the World Cup in Russia.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 14:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Antoine Griezmann waves at fans after a match.
France’s Antoine Griezmann waves at fans after a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
France's Antoine Griezmann waves at fans after a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France footballer Antoine Griezmann announced his international retirement on Monday.

The Atletico Madrid forward has 137 caps in national colours and has scored 44 goals for France.

His biggest prize with the Les Blues came in the 2018 World Cup when he lifted the World Cup in Russia after France beat Croatia in the final.

Griezmann also won the 2021 UEFA Nations League title when France defeated Spain 2-1 in the summit clash.

“It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure, and see you soon,” Griezmann said.

Playing for France in the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels, Griezmann made his senior France debut on March 5, 2014, in a friendly match against Netherlands, playing for 68 minutes.

He played a French record of 84 consecutive matches with Les Bleus, a statistic that underlines his status as the national team’s most important and consistent players in the last 10 years.

Antoine Griezmann: Individual honours with France
French Player of the Year - 2016
FIFA World Cup Bronze Ball - 2018
FIFA World Cup Silver Boot - 2018
FIFA World Cup top assist provider - 2022

