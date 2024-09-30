MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Super League: Chelsea’s WSL clash with Man United postponed due to scheduling conflict

Seven-time champion Chelsea has won both its opening matches in the WSL this season and will continue its campaign at Arsenal on October 12.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 12:01 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea women said the scheduling conflict between the two home fixtures could not be resolved despite their best efforts.
Chelsea women said the scheduling conflict between the two home fixtures could not be resolved despite their best efforts. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea women said the scheduling conflict between the two home fixtures could not be resolved despite their best efforts. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United in the Women’s Super League (WSL), set for October 6, has been postponed due to its proximity with the Londoner’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on October 8, Chelsea said on Sunday.

The WSL champion said the scheduling conflict between the two home fixtures could not be resolved despite their best efforts.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen backs main man Wirtz to ‘shine’ on European stage

“We are extremely disappointed with the outcome but wish to reiterate that player welfare and the impact on our supporters are of the utmost importance to us,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Seven-time champion Chelsea has won both its opening matches in the WSL this season and will continue its campaign at Arsenal on October 12.

United are equal in points with Chelsea, having also won two matches.

