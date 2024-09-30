MagazineBuy Print

Tony Popovic appoints trusted lieutenant Hayden Foxe on Australia staff

Former Australia centre back Foxe was on Popovic’s staff at the Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 09:43 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tony Popovic, the newly-appointed head coach of Australia’s national football team.
Tony Popovic, the newly-appointed head coach of Australia’s national football team. | Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP
infoIcon

Tony Popovic, the newly-appointed head coach of Australia's national football team. | Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP

New Australia boss Tony Popovic has wasted no time in overhauling the Socceroos’ coaching ranks in the wake of Graham Arnold’s departure, appointing long-time deputy Hayden Foxe and former teammate Paul Okon as assistant coaches.

Former Australia centre back Foxe was on Popovic’s staff at the Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory, while Okon’s last role was as an assistant coach at Club Brugge KV in Belgium.

The appointments announced on Monday come a week after Popovic was unveiled as Arnold’s replacement, the former head coach having quit after a poor start to Asia’s third phase of World Cup qualifying.

READ: La Liga: Atletico grabs last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid in interrupted derby

Foxe and Okon replace Arnold’s long-serving assistant René Meulensteen and Luke Wilkshire.

Popovic also confirmed Frank Juric as his goalkeeping coach, replacing John Crawley.

“Each of them brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in our journey ahead,” Popovic said in a statement of his new staff.

Popovic and his new staff’s first test comes in the next World Cup qualifier against China on October 10, a match the Socceroos must win to get their campaign for a sixth straight appearance at the World Cup finals back on track.

Australia is five points adrift of Group C leader Japan in fifth place in Asian World Cup qualifying following a rare home loss against Bahrain and a draw with Indonesia in Jakarta.

The top two in Group C qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup in North America with the third-place and fourth-place finishers advancing to another round of preliminaries.

