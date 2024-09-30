La Liga: Atletico grabs last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid in interrupted derby

Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa bundled home an equaliser deep into added time against Real Madrid to snatch a 1-1 draw on Sunday in a LaLiga derby that was suspended for just over 20 minutes after the home fans hurled objects onto the pitch.
The game was stopped in the 69th, five minutes after defender Eder Militao scored the opener for the visitor, as Atletico ultras Fondo Sur threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who alerted the referee.
After a delay of over 20 minutes the players returned to the pitch and Atletico piled on the pressure before levelling the scores when substitute Correa forced the ball home from close range after a counter attack in the fifth minute of added time.
Real is second in the standings on 18 points, three behind Barcelona and two ahead of Atletico in third after eight games.
