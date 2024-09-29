Premier League 2024-25: Delap double helps Ipswich draw 2-2 with Aston Villa

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday at Portman Road where Liam Delap opened the scoring for the home side before grabbing the equaliser in the second half.

Ipswich took an early lead when Jack Clarke cut the ball back for Delap to beat Emi Martinez in goal but Villa levelled seven minutes later when Morgan Rogers pounced on a poor clearance and made it 1-1.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead when he headed home a Leon Bailey cross but Ipswich struck again through Delap when he beat the offside trap on a counter-attack and found the bottom corner after 72 minutes to set up a tense finale.

Neither side could find a winner, however, as Villa failed to move into the top four, sitting fifth with 13 points, while Ipswich are 15th with four points as the promoted side continue to wait for a first win on their return to the Premier League.