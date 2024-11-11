 />
Premier League referee Coote suspended over alleged comments against Liverpool and Klopp

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after allegations of him making derogatory comments against Liverpool.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 21:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Coote was the referee in Liverpool's previous Premier League match, wherein goals off Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had helped it beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.
Coote was the referee in Liverpool’s previous Premier League match, wherein goals off Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had helped it beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
Coote was the referee in Liverpool’s previous Premier League match, wherein goals off Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had helped it beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after allegations of him making derogatory comments against Liverpool and its former manager Jurgen Klopp.

“David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete,” PGMOL said in an official statement.

The decision comes after a video featuring Coote surfaced online where he is seen criticising Klopp and Liverpool, which included using expletives. The video has not been verified by Sportstar and it is unclear when it was filmed or its authenticity.

The video in question seems to refer to a Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley in 2020, which ended 1-1 and was refereed by Coote. After the game, Klopp had publicly criticised the Brit, accusing him of not penalising tackles made on Liverpool’s players.

ALSO READ: Manchester United players hungry to learn from Ruben Amorim, says Casemiro

“We should have scored two, three or four goals at least. The referee let a lots of challenges go so it was clear that if the ball comes into the box it was dangerous. They did what they are good at and I respect that.,” Klopp had said after the match .

Klopp, who steered the Reds to their maiden Premier League title that season, left the Premier League side last season and is currently working as the Head of Global Football at Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has been in flying form this season, moving on well from the German to Dutchman Arne Slot. With seven wins in nine games in the Premier League, it sits atop the standings and plays Southampton after the international break, on November 24.

Coote was the referee in its previous match in the league, wherein goals off Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had helped it beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

