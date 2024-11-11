 />
FMSCI prez laments lack of policies for Indian drivers to reach international level, lays out plans to identify talents

The president also said that the calendar will be tweaked to start from April to March instead of January to December so that racing can happen in the first three months of the year when the weather is pleasant in most parts of India. 

Published : Nov 11, 2024 21:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Newly elected FMSCI president Arindam Ghosh.
Newly elected FMSCI president Arindam Ghosh. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Newly elected FMSCI president Arindam Ghosh.

The newly elected president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Arindam Ghosh, laid out plans to identify young talents and groom them for international events.

“There are no policies to help Indian drivers get to the international stage. We have to decide which disciplines we have talent in. We would like to conduct talent hunts, identify the best, and train them before sending them to international events. There has to be a procedure, which has not been there so far,” said Ghosh.

The former rally driver also said the federation will make motorsport spectator-friendly and increase the profile of domestic competitions. 

FMSCI council member Tamal Ghosh cited the success of the F4 night street race event in Chennai earlier this year as a model to take the sport to the people. 

“The night race in Chennai was a huge success. The custom-built tracks are normally far from the city (centre), so it is not easy to access them. There is limited interest then. If we can build something right in the middle of a city, this kind of spectator connection is critical. If we connect more with spectators, the interest will be better,” said Ghosh.

