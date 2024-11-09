Formula E creates history with first-ever all-women test session at Circuito del Jarama

Formula E on Saturday hosted its first-ever all-women test session for an FIA World Championship at Circuito del Jarama in Madrid.

The event saw 18 elite women drivers test the new GEN3 Evo race car ahead of the 2024-25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Abbi Pulling, driving for Nissan, topped the timing sheets during the three-hour session, with the 21-year-old British driver finishing fastest in the afternoon.

Pulling is currently leading the F1 Academy championship and outpaced notable competitors, including three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick (Jaguar TCS Racing), who placed second, and McLaren Development Driver Bianca Bustamante, who completed the top three.

The GEN3 Evo, which accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 1.82 seconds -- 30% faster than a current Formula 1 car -- offered the drivers an exciting opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology of Formula E’s Season 11 race car.

“This was a really exciting session,” Pulling stated in a release. “It felt amazing to put what I’ve learned in the simulator into real life and experience the thrill of driving the Nissan Formula E car. Overall, I’m happy with the performance, and I look forward to more opportunities to drive in the future.” The test is a significant part of Formula E’s broader long-term strategy to promote gender equality and expand opportunities for women in motorsport.

The session provided a platform for the drivers to showcase their skills, gain valuable track experience, and play an integral role in team preparation ahead of the season.

Alongside the driving, the participants also engaged in engineering debriefs, media opportunities, and team meetings to further raise their profile within motorsport.

Jamie Chadwick, who was representing Jaguar TCS Racing, expressed her excitement after the test: “It was really cool. The highlight for me was the incredible launch of the car -- how quickly it can go from 0 to 100 km/h.” The test session not only served as a milestone for women in motorsport but also allowed teams to gather crucial data to prepare for the upcoming Formula E season, with the first race taking place in Sao Paulo in a few weeks.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E. “Today’s test has been an important milestone in our goal to provide more opportunities for women drivers and a first step towards greater equity at the top level of motorsport.”