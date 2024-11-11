Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test

This weekend, Joey Logano was crowned NASCAR 2024 Cup Series for a third time after winning the final at Phoenix. Abbi Pulling was fastest in Formula E’s first-ever Women’s Test ahead of the new season.

F1 Academy, a female-only, junior-level single-seater racing championship founded by Formula One, announced that its 2024 Champion will receive a fully funded seat for 2025.

NASCAR: Logano becomes three-time NASCAR Cup champion

Joey Logano battled his way in a dramatic Championsh 4 final race at Phoenix to capture his third NASCAR Cup Series title. His team, Penske, remain undefeated in the current era of the competition, winning the last three titles with the Gen-7 car.

He managed to keep teammate and defending champion Ryan Blaney behind, who was closing in fast in the final stage, denying Blaney the chance of grabbing back-to-back titles. William Byron finished third while Tyler Reddick was the lowest of the title combatants in sixth.

Joey Logano, poses for a photo after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

In the final stage, Byron inherited the race lead as the rest of the field pitted with two Hendrick teammates behind him. However, Christopher Bell, the driver out of the title fight, was soon alongside Byron, battling side-by-side for the lead.

This presented an opportunity for Logano to take the win and add a third feather to his cap (2018, 2022).

Formula E: Pulling fastest in Formula E’s first-ever Women’s Test

Abbi Pulling, the current F1 Academy standings leader, steered to the quickest time in the three-hour women’s only testing session. The 21-year-old Brit outpaced early-session leaders amid a field full of 18 drivers ahead of the 2025 Formula E season.

She finished ahead of multiple W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and Formula E’s first woman points-scorer Simona de Silvestro. Chadwick, who was representing Jaguar TCS Racing in the test, came in second with McLaren Development Driver and F1 Academy racer Bianca Bustamante rounding out the top three.

Ride along with @AbbiPulling during the Women's Test 💪 pic.twitter.com/OZrajojaiS — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) November 10, 2024

The women’s only test held in Madrid, a world-first for an FIA Championship in holding a dedicated test session for women racing drivers, saw the GEN3 Evo, new engines for the sport, make its first appearance. While for much of the field, it was the first time they had sampled any generation of Formula E car.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen’s title bid supported by eight billion laps of Las Vegas

Meanwhile, in the final session, Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) set the benchmark time of the week of one minute, 27 seconds with the Porsche-powered Kiros of Dan Ticktum second and reigning champ Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) third.

F1 Academy: 2024 Champion to receive fully funded seat in GB3 for 2025

F1 Academy, a female-only, junior-level single-seater racing championship founded by Formula One, announced that the 2024 champion will receive a fully funded seat in GB3 with Rodin Motorsport for the 2025 season.

In addition to the full-time race seat, the Champion will receive 20 days of testing in the GB3 car to support her campaign, also funded by the championship. As part of the newly created Pirelli Prize, Pirelli will provide a financial contribution towards the seat.

Rafaela Ferreira of Brazil, 2025 F1 Academy driver, talks to the crowd on the fan stage prior to Sprint Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The GB3 Championship, founded in 2013, is a single-seater category aimed at racing drivers transitioning from Formula 4 championships. The 2025 season will see the introduction of the new Tatuus MSV GB3-025, featuring a revised chassis, a new 280bhp engine and DRS.

ALSO READ: Kush Maini completes another successful Formula 1 test for Alpine, inches closer to F1 Dream

Each year, the F1 Academy driver development team will work closely with the teams and drivers in contention for the title to analyse the best next step for the champion and support their progression.