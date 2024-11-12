 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services

Only eight points separate the top five teams in Group A, with Mumbai in third with 16 points while Services sits in fourth with 13.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 17:47 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
File photo: Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer is in fine form as he hit centuries in the previous matches against Maharashtra and Odisha.
File photo: Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer is in fine form as he hit centuries in the previous matches against Maharashtra and Odisha. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer is in fine form as he hit centuries in the previous matches against Maharashtra and Odisha. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai will be chasing its third victory of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season when it goes up against Services at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam starting Wednesday.

With only eight points separating the top five teams in Group A, Mumbai, placed third behind Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir, knows that a win before the Ranji campaign pauses for the white-ball tournaments will hold it in good stead for a quarter-final berth when the First Class competition resumes in late January.

Services, currently fourth in the standings, would also like to challenge for a knockout spot. After defeats to Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir in the second and third rounds, it was able to bounce back by prevailing over Maharashtra by 35 runs in a tight battle last week.

“We had lost the previous two games. So to beat Maharashtra was very important. We won a close contest. And we won on their turf. For any team, that is bound to give confidence,” Services coach Rajesh Tiwari said after the team’s training session on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ayush Badoni replaces Himmat Singh as Delhi captain before Jharkhand clash

It will have its task cut out, however, against the Ajinkya Rahane-led defending champion. Mumbai showed its might in the previous round, thumping Odisha by an innings and 103 runs on the back of a 354-run stand — the highest for the fourth wicket for the 42-time winner — between Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad. Iyer plundered a 228-ball 233 while Lad contributed 169 off 337 balls.

That Iyer also hit a century against Maharashtra suggests he is in fine form as he bids to find a way back into India’s Test plans. If he gets going on what should be a good surface for stroke-making, Services captain Rajat Paliwal may have a lot of head-scratching to do.

“The wickets in matches here have been taken by medium-pacers as well as spinners. Batters have also scored runs. There will be help for everyone from this surface,” Paliwal said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai /

Services /

Ranji Trophy /

Ajinkya Rahane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Poland hoping Iga Swiatek can inspire ‘revenge’ against Spain
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Motorsports weekend wrap: Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E conducts first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
  4. PKL 2024 Points Table: Puneri on top, Gujarat Giants at the bottom after Hyderabad leg in season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan looks for ICC explanation after India refuses to travel for Champions Trophy 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ayush Badoni replaces Himmat Singh as Delhi captain before Jharkhand clash
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala star Jalaj Saxena continues to be a difference-maker with fresh record
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    PTI
  5. Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Poland hoping Iga Swiatek can inspire ‘revenge’ against Spain
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Motorsports weekend wrap: Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E conducts first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
  4. PKL 2024 Points Table: Puneri on top, Gujarat Giants at the bottom after Hyderabad leg in season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan looks for ICC explanation after India refuses to travel for Champions Trophy 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment