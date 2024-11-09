 />
Anvay Dravid named in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy

Anvay is the one of the three wicketkeepers named in the 35-member probable list and other two are Aditya Jha and Joy James.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 20:03 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative image: His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara.
Representative image: His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara.
Representative image: His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara.

Wicketkeeper batter Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday named in the Karnataka probable list of players for the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, beginning from December 6.

Anvay is the one of the three wicketkeepers named in the 35-member probable list and other two are: Aditya Jha and Joy James.

Anvay, who had captained the state under-14 side last year in the inter-zone meet, had cracked an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament recently, underlining his potential.

CHECK OUT | Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Saurashtra settles for draw vs Jharkhand

His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara.

Samit, a medium pace all-rounder, made a 71 off 141 balls (11x4), but Karnataka succumbed to Baroda by an innings and 212 runs.

Former state players Kunal Kapoor and Adithya B Sagar will be the head coach and bowling coach of the under-16 team respectively for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

